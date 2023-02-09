Edy Hurst Tours His Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

Edy Hurst's Comedy Version of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of H.G. Wells' Literary Version (Via Orson Welles' Radio Version and Steven Spielberg's Film Version) of The War of The Worlds.

No one would have believed that in the 125 years since the publication of H.G. Wells' science fiction novel, The War of The Worlds, the novel would find itself under constant threat from the invasion of its own remakes. But fear not - musical comedian Edy Hurst is here to defend the earth and finish the story once and for all.

Having selflessly sifted through the endless array of remakes, reboots, re-imaginations and rip offs, Edy Hurst is heading out on tour with an interactive, multimedia, comedy rock opera to hilariously unite all retellings.

Edy Hurst's Comedy Version of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of H.G. Wells' Literary Version (Via Orson Welles' Radio Version and Steven Spielberg's Film Version) of The War of the Worlds has been performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London's Museum of Comedy and Buxton Fringe where it was nominated for 'Best Comedy Show'.

A partnering podcast Edy Hurst's Podcast Version of... The War of the Worlds was released during lock-down to listeners across the world, featuring guest experts from H.G. Wells documentary makers, critical eugenicist academics and academics of germ theory during the British Empire. It has been in the top of sci-fi podcast charts across the world, including taking the number one spot in Bermuda.

Edy Hurst is a critically acclaimed comedian who has appeared on BBC Radio 4, Next Up Comedy, and BBC Radio Manchester. He was a finalist in the 2021 Musical Comedy Awards and nominated for 'Best Alternative Act' in the 2022 North West Comedy Awards. Edy is also co-creator of Cultural Comedy Tours, a project where stand-up comedians perform tours across museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Tour Dates

7:20pm, 18th February Leicester, LCB Depot (as part of Leicester Comedy Festival)

7pm, 23rd February Halifax, Square Chapel Arts Centre

7pm, 30th March Wigan, The Old Courts

7pm, 13th April Margate, Tom Thumb Theatre

7:30pm, 14th April Finchley Arts Depot

8pm, 4th June, Salford, The Lowry

