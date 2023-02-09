Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edy Hurst Tours His Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

The tour kicks off 18th February in Leicester.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Edy Hurst Tours His Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS

Edy Hurst's Comedy Version of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of H.G. Wells' Literary Version (Via Orson Welles' Radio Version and Steven Spielberg's Film Version) of The War of The Worlds.

No one would have believed that in the 125 years since the publication of H.G. Wells' science fiction novel, The War of The Worlds, the novel would find itself under constant threat from the invasion of its own remakes. But fear not - musical comedian Edy Hurst is here to defend the earth and finish the story once and for all.

Having selflessly sifted through the endless array of remakes, reboots, re-imaginations and rip offs, Edy Hurst is heading out on tour with an interactive, multimedia, comedy rock opera to hilariously unite all retellings.

Edy Hurst's Comedy Version of Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of H.G. Wells' Literary Version (Via Orson Welles' Radio Version and Steven Spielberg's Film Version) of The War of the Worlds has been performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, London's Museum of Comedy and Buxton Fringe where it was nominated for 'Best Comedy Show'.

A partnering podcast Edy Hurst's Podcast Version of... The War of the Worlds was released during lock-down to listeners across the world, featuring guest experts from H.G. Wells documentary makers, critical eugenicist academics and academics of germ theory during the British Empire. It has been in the top of sci-fi podcast charts across the world, including taking the number one spot in Bermuda.

Edy Hurst is a critically acclaimed comedian who has appeared on BBC Radio 4, Next Up Comedy, and BBC Radio Manchester. He was a finalist in the 2021 Musical Comedy Awards and nominated for 'Best Alternative Act' in the 2022 North West Comedy Awards. Edy is also co-creator of Cultural Comedy Tours, a project where stand-up comedians perform tours across museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Tour Dates

7:20pm, 18th February Leicester, LCB Depot (as part of Leicester Comedy Festival)

comedy-festival.co.uk/event/edy-hursts-comedy-version

7pm, 23rd February Halifax, Square Chapel Arts Centre

https://squarechapel.co.uk/shows/war-of-the-worlds/

7pm, 30th March Wigan, The Old Courts

https://www.theoldcourts.com/shows/war-of-the-worlds/

7pm, 13th April Margate, Tom Thumb Theatre

https://www.tomthumbtheatre.co.uk/

7:30pm, 14th April Finchley Arts Depot

https://www.artsdepot.co.uk/comedy/war-worlds

8pm, 4th June, Salford, The Lowry

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/edy-hursts-comedy-version-of/




Full Cast Announced For Theo Chesters STRAY DOGS At Theatre503 Photo
Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503
Tommo Fowler directs Theo Chester's potent new work, Stray Dogs, a haunting and resonant debut play where death and healing collide in the strange world of Jacob, a troubled yet compassionate executioner who longs for a better future and a different life.
Richard Marshs YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season Photo
Richard Marsh's YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington's Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright will present Richard Marsh's achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton's Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that's not to be missed. 
Bristol Old Vics HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland Photo
Bristol Old Vic's HAMLET to be Screened in Cinemas Across the UK & Ireland
Bristol Old Vic and Altitude have announced their new stage to screen partnership, which will bring the theatre’s recent acclaimed stage production of Hamlet to cinema screens across the UK & Ireland for the first time from 6 April.
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christies THE HOLLOW in July Photo
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in July
2023 will see another season of Agatha Christie plays performed by Bijou Theatre Productions which has a long history, reflecting the region's association with Christie's birthplace and her holiday home in later life.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKAPhotos: In Rehearsal for The Royal Opera's New Production Of Dvořák's Timeless Ode To Nature, RUSALKA
February 8, 2023

Rehearsal images have been released for The Royal Opera’s new production of Dvořák’s enduring masterpiece Rusalka which opens for six performances on the main stage at Covent Garden on Tuesday 21 February.  
Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503Full Cast Announced For Theo Chester's STRAY DOGS At Theatre503
February 8, 2023

Tommo Fowler directs Theo Chester's potent new work, Stray Dogs, a haunting and resonant debut play where death and healing collide in the strange world of Jacob, a troubled yet compassionate executioner who longs for a better future and a different life.
Richard Marsh's YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London SeasonRichard Marsh's YIPPEE KI YAY To Return For London Season
February 8, 2023

Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, a Christmas season at Islington's Kings Head Theatre and a UK tour, James Seabright will present Richard Marsh's achingly funny rhyming retelling of classic film Die Hard at Wilton's Music Hall this April. One of the Picks of the Fringe in The Stage and Recommended by The British Comedy Guide, this is a classic that's not to be missed. 
Bijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in JulyBijou Theatre Productions Presents Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW in July
February 8, 2023

2023 will see another season of Agatha Christie plays performed by Bijou Theatre Productions which has a long history, reflecting the region's association with Christie's birthplace and her holiday home in later life.
Griff Rhys Jones' THE CAT'S PYJAMAS Will Tour to Bradford Upon AvonGriff Rhys Jones' THE CAT'S PYJAMAS Will Tour to Bradford Upon Avon
February 8, 2023

Multi award-winning comedian, writer, actor, and television presenter Griff Rhys Jones is set to embark on his next national stand-up tour this summer with his much-anticipated, brand-new show 'The Cat's Pyjamas'. 
share