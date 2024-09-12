ENO Appoints Anupam Ganguli and Gillian Moore CBE To Board Of Trustees

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



English National Opera has announced that Anupam Ganguli and Gillian Moore CBE will be joining the ENO Board of Trustees with immediate effect, with Ganguli becoming Chair of the Finance Committee.

Anupam, a Chartered Accountant and MBA, has worked in arts, culture, and heritage for the last twenty years and is currently Finance Director of Historic Royal Palaces. He has held senior finance and business executive roles at the V&A, Arts Council England (ACE), Royal Museums Greenwich, and the Royal Albert Hall. Anupam has great experience in working with both the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England, all of which will be invaluable to ENO.

He has also been a trustee of various organisations over the last thirty years, including Whitechapel Gallery, Opera Holland Park, Studio Wayne McGregor, Almeida Theatre, Central School of Ballet, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, and Chisenhale Gallery. He was a regional council member of ACE London from 2002 to 2008, a member of ACE's Stabilisation and Recovery Advisory Panel, and a governor of the University of Westminster. Anupam's cultural interests include performing and visual arts, film, and music. He holds a performance qualification in Indian classical music.

Gillian currently enjoys a freelance career which includes a role as Artistic Associate at London's Southbank Centre, Artistic Adviser to the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Artist in Residence at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. She is also a music writer and broadcaster, is a frequent contributor to BBC Radio, and published a critically acclaimed book on Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring in 2019.

At the start of her career in the early 1980s, Gillian spent a decade with the London Sinfonietta, running the first orchestral education programme in the UK which took performers and composers into schools, prisons and other community settings. She subsequently became Artistic Director of the London Sinfonietta, creating and commissioning work with the world's leading composers and other artists.

In 2006, Gillian took the role of Head of Contemporary Culture at Southbank Centre, taking over the brief for Classical Music in 2011 and subsequently becoming Director of Music and Performing Arts. During this time she spearheaded major festivals and programmes which demonstrated her lifelong belief that the very best artistic experiences should be available to everybody.

Gillian has served as Trustee of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, the Royal Philharmonic Society and as a Governor of the Royal College of Music. In recent years, Gillian has also been a well-respected and knowledgeable member of the ENO Artistic Committee.

Commenting on the appointments, ENO Chair, Dr Harry Brunjes says: ‘ENO's management and Board are delighted to welcome both Anupam Ganguli and Gillian Moore to the ENO Board of Trustees.

‘We are thrilled that Anupam can take responsibility for the finance brief as the Company enters its next chapter. He has huge experience and will navigate the Company through that delicate balance of artistic aspiration and financial reality which is so central and important to all arts organisations.

‘Gillian has a remarkable career and the Company will greatly benefit from her wisdom, experience and excellence at a time when ENO maintains its London Coliseum season, alongside the launch of our first wave of collaborative partnerships and projects across Greater Manchester.'

Anupam Ganguli says: ‘I have long admired ENO for its artistic excellence and its passion for and commitment to ensuring opera is for everyone. It's where I saw my first opera performance 35 years ago, which was instrumental in awakening in me a deep love for the art form. I understand the financial challenges the sector is facing, and I look forward to playing my part in helping the company at this pivotal and exciting point in its remarkable history'.

Gillian Moore says: ‘I have loved ENO's brilliance and bravura since I first arrived in London in the early 1980s, and it is a privilege to join the Board at this time of change for the company. As English National Opera emerges from a difficult period, I have every confidence that the excellence and creativity of this fantastic body of people will forge something new and remarkable in London and in Greater Manchester.'

Comments