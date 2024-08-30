EMPTY MIRRORS to be Presented at The Space in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EMPTY MIRRORS, a new play written by Linda Morse and directed by Saskia van 't Hoff, will be presented in a co-production between 27th Letter Theatre and BOB Theatre Company from 10th- 14th September at 7.30pm at The Space Theatre, London.

An intense drama questioning female identity, roles, obligations and the myths around ageing.

Three women, each carrying unvoiced anger and frustration and facing an uncertain future, are challenged by a young artist and her radical work. Is the central character, Mavis, just an ordinary older woman; is she Vic's mother, Ron's wife, Jean's lover, or an individual artist exploding onto the scene as an exciting new performance poet?

This powerful piece of new writing by Linda Morse tackles key female issues around age, women's perception of themselves, coming out at a later age, and the pressures created by family ties and long-term relationships.

“You treat me as old

With no new ideas, no new thoughts

Heaven forbid any radical new thoughts

And NO SEXUAL THOUGHTS

I am old and my thoughts must be

Of what? Porridge? Crochet?

Nicely appropriate outfits for Family Funerals?”

27th Letter Theatre is a young production company, born as a way to collaborate with other professional creatives to stage shows that we are passionate about - especially new writing. The company is female-led and aims to tell female-centric stories. Artistic Director Saskia van ‘t Hoff has directed and produced for various companies in the Netherlands, the UK, and Australia for over a decade and decided to found 27th Letter Theatre Company in 2020 to produce work that wasn't staged often. New writing, classics with a twist, plays for older actors; these are things that excite 27th Letter Theatre and its audiences.

Linda Morse is a Dorset writer. In 2019 she launched Bob (Best of Both) Theatre Company with writer Sally Lewis. She was also a founding member of Salisbury Fringe Festival of New Writing and is an active member of Director's Cut Theatre Company. Two of her full-length plays, A Shared Breath and Love Bites, were performed in 2020 and 2022/3 and many of her short plays have been performed in London and the West Country. She has just published a book of monologues and is currently working on three other full-length pieces. In 2023 she wrote Happy Hour, her first film, which won the award for Best Screenplay at the Rob Knox London Film Festival.

