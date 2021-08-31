Drag Race UK Legend Joe Black Will Embark on UK Tour

Starting this Saturday 4 September, Drag Race UK alumni Joe Black will be bringing some much-needed H&M (humour and music) to clubs around the UK as part of his eagerly awaited Decopunk tour. Kicking off at Norwich's LCR, the 14 date UK tour brings Joe's unique dark cabaret humour and musical reinventions paired with his 1930's Hollywood style creates a show not to be missed. Tickets available now here.



Joe Black is a dark cabaret drag darling, musical comedy misfit and vintage vaudeville villain. The combination of dark cabaret, Hollywood glamour and musicality is what makes him truly unique. No stranger to the absurd, Joe Black creates a world where the shocking is the sublime and the ridiculous is the beautiful.

Hailing from sunny Brighton, Joe Black is one of the leading figures in the dark cabaret genre, and has been dazzling the UK, Europe, Australia and America with his live shows for more than a decade. He has come to be even more loved by the public since appearing on the second series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK.

Joe Black 's live shows are an electric mixture of original material and dark cabaret versions of songs by the likes of Marlene Dietrich - one of Joe's ultimate Hollywood heroes - and unique and hilarious interpretations of artists such as Evanescence, The Spice Girls and a variety of stage and screen classics. The combination of Nick Cave-esque vocals, the Hollywood glamour of Gloria Swanson and Mae West , and a wonderfully dark sense of humour makes for a night like no other.

Joe Black 's influences range from Tom Waits to Placebo to Tom Lehrer , and it's this eclectic taste that makes Joe's live show such a smorgasbord of delights. Not only is he a naturally talented vocalist and performer, but also a multi-instrumentalist, showcasing his talents on the piano, accordion, ukulele and more.

"I don't think drag is a genre. I think drag is an aesthetic that says something about who you are and what you like. I want to see drag that is passionate and messy and inspires the person doing it. I am a cabaret performer. Singer, host, musician. The drag is merely my presentation," says Joe Black

Joe Black will be releasing his debut album later this year and will be touring the UK with his Decopunk tour from September 2021.

Tour Dates:

04 September 2021 Norwich, UK LCR

05 September 2021 Brighton, UK Theatre Royal

13 September 2021 Bath, UK Komedia

14 September 2021 Birmingham, UK Glee Club

16 September 2021 Ilkley, UK Kings Hall

18 September 2021 London, UK Clapham Grand

19 September 2021 Cardiff, UK Glee Club

20 September 2021 Nottingham, UK Glee Club

22 September 2021 Glasgow, UK Glee Club

23 September 2021 Edinburgh, UK La Belle Angele

24 September 2021 Dundee, UK Church

22 April 2022 Belfast, Ireland Limelight 1

23 April 2022 Dublin, UK Liberty Hall

25 April 2022 Manchester, UK Comedy Store

