Drag Race UK Legend Joe Black Will Embark on UK Tour
Kicking off at Norwich's LCR, the 14 date UK tour brings Joe's unique dark cabaret humour and musical reinventions.
Starting this Saturday 4 September, Drag Race UK alumni Joe Black will be bringing some much-needed H&M (humour and music) to clubs around the UK as part of his eagerly awaited Decopunk tour. Kicking off at Norwich's LCR, the 14 date UK tour brings Joe's unique dark cabaret humour and musical reinventions paired with his 1930's Hollywood style creates a show not to be missed. Tickets available now here.
Joe Black is a dark cabaret drag darling, musical comedy misfit and vintage vaudeville villain. The combination of dark cabaret, Hollywood glamour and musicality is what makes him truly unique. No stranger to the absurd, Joe Black creates a world where the shocking is the sublime and the ridiculous is the beautiful.
Tour Dates:
04 September 2021 Norwich, UK LCR
05 September 2021 Brighton, UK Theatre Royal
13 September 2021 Bath, UK Komedia
14 September 2021 Birmingham, UK Glee Club
16 September 2021 Ilkley, UK Kings Hall
18 September 2021 London, UK Clapham Grand
19 September 2021 Cardiff, UK Glee Club
20 September 2021 Nottingham, UK Glee Club
22 September 2021 Glasgow, UK Glee Club
23 September 2021 Edinburgh, UK La Belle Angele
24 September 2021 Dundee, UK Church
22 April 2022 Belfast, Ireland Limelight 1
23 April 2022 Dublin, UK Liberty Hall
25 April 2022 Manchester, UK Comedy Store