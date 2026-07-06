Denville Hall to Host Theatre Gives Day Across the West End for 100th Anniversary

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Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Denville Hall, a residential care home for all in the performing arts industry, has announced Theatre Gives Day, as the first event in its centenary year. On Saturday 18 July, Denville Hall ambassadors will be making special curtain call appearances in theatres across the West End asking audiences to donate money for the £26 million Centenary Appeal – a capital development project to fund two new buildings, and provide enhancements to the current buildings and grounds.

Various ambassadors and supporters of Denville Hall, will be appearing at the participating theatres with those making special appearances to be announced (subject to availability).

Current Ambassadors include Steven Berkoff, Charles Dance OBE, Lindsay Duncan CBE, Sir Richard Eyre, Sir Michael Frayn, Sir Derek Jacobi, Geraldine James OBE, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Simon Russell-Beale, Sir Patrick Stewart, David Suchet CBE, Dame Harriet Walter and Helen Worth MBE. Current supporters include Michael Ball OBE, Chris Biggins, Anthony Drewe, Josefina Gabrielle, Patricia Hodge, Felicity Kendal, Robert Lindsay, Laura Main, Nigel Planer, Jonathan Pryce, Clive Rowe, George Stiles, David Tennant, Harriet Thorpe, Catherine Tyldesley, and Gary Wilmot.

Shows and venues participating in Theatre Gives Day include: High Society at Barbican Centre, The Play That Goes Wrong at Duchess Theatre, Arcadia at Duke of York's Theatre, The Producers at Garrick Theatre, Oliver! at Gielgud Theatre, Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty's Theatre, Cabaret at Kit Kat Club, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at Palace Theatre, Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, Moulin Rouge at Piccadilly Theatre, Beetlejuice at Prince Edward Theatre, Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre, Les Misérables at Sondheim Theatre, Paddington The Musical at Savoy Theatre, Trainspotting: The Musical at Theatre Royal Haymarket, Six at Vaudeville Theatre, Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre, To Kill A Mockingbird at Wyndham's Theatre, with further shows and venues to be announced.

Chair of Trustees, Joanne Benjamin, said, “We are grateful to the many theatres and industry names that have agreed to take part in this day of celebration to support the work which Denville Hall has done for the past 100 years, looking after those in our industry who have given so much to us all, in their later lives. We hope Theatre Gives Day will add to the funds the Centenary Appeal is raising so that Denville Hall can continue this great work for the next century.”

Denville Hall opened on 19 July 1926 as a “haven of rest” for retired actors and actresses but is now open to anyone in the entertainment professions. It provides the full range of care, including specialised dementia care, and offers dignity and respect in a vibrant and enriching community which celebrates those who have dedicated their careers to a lifetime in the performing arts, both on and off screen or stage. They champion creativity at every stage of life, where residents remain inspired, valued, and connected.

Presidents of the Centenary Appeal are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Ian McKellen and Daniel Radcliffe. As part of the centenary, a £26 million appeal is underway for two new buildings of assisted living accommodation to be built in the grounds. This will provide accommodation for those not at the end of their life, or careers, but somewhere where they can live independently amongst others with whom they can socialise, and also know that there is help on hand should they need it. The plan will transform the current site's landscape and access, introduce new state of the art facilities for all residents, comprising of a new café, restaurant, cinema, rehabilitation/yoga studio and gym. The extensive gardens will be relandscaped to provide wheelchair access throughout.

The aim is to raise £13 million for these buildings, with a further £13 million being raised to create a new endowment fund, Alfred's Fund, named after the founder, Alfred Denville, that will help sustain Denville Hall's running costs for the next 100 years.

If you want to donate or volunteer time and help, please contact rsvp@denvillehall.org.uk.

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