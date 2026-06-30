BABY BRAIN With Kimberley Nixon to Tour UK, Including Edinburgh Fringe

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Welsh actress Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat, Under Salt Marsh) will take Baby Brain on a six-city UK tour this summer, opening in her hometown of Pontypridd on 30 May and closing with a ten-night run at the Edinburgh Fringe in August. Stops in between include the Rik Mayall Comedy Festival in Droitwich, Lighthouse Poole, Manchester Fringe and Camden Fringe.

Baby Brain is a darkly comic one-woman show about a new mother, Cass, in the grip of postpartum psychosis. Stand-up routines, voice notes and a fourth-wall-breaking format pull audiences inside Cass's head as she fights to tell what's real from what isn't. The 55-minute show was co-written by Nixon with writer-directors Tim Clague and Danny Stack of Nelson Nutmeg Pictures.

The world premiere at Porter's, Cardiff in March 2026 sold out, earned a five-star review, and triggered an additional performance to meet demand. The show's Kickstarter tour fund hit 150% of its target.

Tour Dates:

Pontypridd, 30 May 2026

Norbury Theatre, Droitwich (Rik Mayall Comedy Festival), 31 May 2026

Lighthouse, Poole, 2 July 2026

Manchester Fringe, 6-9 July 2026

Bridewell Theatre, Camden Fringe, 10-12 August 2026

Assembly George Square (Studio Three), Edinburgh Fringe, 21-30 August 2026

Baby Brain is endorsed by Action on Postpartum Psychosis (APP), the UK's leading charity for women and families affected by the condition. Postpartum psychosis affects approximately 1-2 in 1,000 new mothers, often within the first weeks after birth, and remains one of the least-understood maternal mental health emergencies. Nixon, who has spoken publicly about her own experience of severe perinatal OCD and built a 300,000-strong Instagram community around maternal mental health, draws on that broader advocacy in shaping the show.

Kimberley Nixon said: "I'm taking a one-woman show about postpartum psychosis from a community performance in Pontypridd to the Edinburgh Fringe, with a few stops in between. That sounds about right for a play about losing your mind. I genuinely cannot wait."

Danny Stack, co-writer and director, said: "We sold out Cardiff, hit 150% on Kickstarter, and at every preview, people stayed behind to talk to Kim. Postpartum psychosis is a deeply unsettling condition, no laughing matter at all, but we use comedy to really understand what a new mum is going through. APP's endorsement means everything. The people who know this condition better than anyone are telling us we got it right."

Nixon's autobiography, She Seems Fine To Me, drawn from the same well of experience, is published by Simon & Schuster in May 2026.

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