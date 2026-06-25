Punchdrunk Enrichment Appoints Randel Bryan as New Chair

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Punchdrunk Enrichment has announced the appointment of Randel Bryan as the charity's new Chair. He will take up his new position from 15 July when current Chair Ben Connah steps down.

Randel Bryan has pioneered operational and commercial strategies for some of the world's leading studios and venues, including Universal Pictures, Endemol Shine, and Factory International where he helped launch Aviva Studios, the world-class music and arts venue in the heart of Manchester. As Managing Director of SXSW (South by Southwest) London, he played a pivotal role in bringing the world's leading creative and technology thought leadership event to the capital. He is currently Vice President of London Tech Week, one of the world's most influential technology festivals. Randel recently completed his Master's in Sustainability Leadership at the University of Cambridge. He is a Trustee of BBC Children in Need and Chair of BBI (Black British Initiative), supporting young people in realising their ambitions through education and opportunity.

Punchdrunk Enrichment was founded in 2008 to take the innovative practice of multi-award-winning immersive theatre company Punchdrunk into communities and schools. Now operating as an independent charity, Punchdrunk Enrichment's work has reached over 200,000 people. Projects include acclaimed family theatre productions Fireside Tales, Enitan's Game, The Lost Lending Library - which reached 40,000 children as an installation project for whole schools, and Against Captain's Orders - created in partnership with the National Maritime Museum.

Last week, a collaboration with the much-anticipated London Museum was announced. The museum is set to open its new home in historic Smithfield on 28 November 2026, and from January 2027, Punchdrunk Enrichment will bring a magical immersive experience for families to its new galleries. Punchdrunk Enrichment also have several new productions in development with plans to tour nationally and internationally, working with sector leading cultural partners. The company will also have a renewed focus on their pioneering immersive learning experiences for SEND children in both mainstream and specialist settings in Brent, Punchdrunk Enrichment's home borough.

On his appointment as Chair of Punchdrunk Enrichment Randel Bryan said, "Punchdrunk Enrichment does something truly remarkable — it puts young people at the centre of the story, quite literally. Through immersive theatre and storytelling, it reaches children who may not believe they have a voice and shows them they do. That unlocks something profound: curiosity, creativity, a sense of possibility. I've seen what happens when a young person discovers they can be the star of their own show — it changes everything. I can't wait to help support and grow the charity's ambitions, because every child's imagination, given the right stage, really can go on to change the world."

Steve McCourt, Artistic Director of Punchdrunk Enrichment said, “We're thrilled to welcome Randel Bryan to Punchdrunk Enrichment as Chair. Randel's history of innovation, collaboration and community speaks to the heart of what we do. I'm looking forward to working closely with him and the board, as we embark on our next journey; one that will reinvent immersive theatre once more for audiences in our home in Brent, nationally and internationally.

“On behalf of everyone at Punchdrunk Enrichment I'd also like to say an enormous thanks to our current Chair Ben Connah for the time, wisdom and support he has given. He has played a major role in helping to make a stronger and more ambitious future for the charity.”

About Randel Bryan

Randel Bryan has pioneered operational and commercial strategies for some of the world's leading studios and venues, including Universal Pictures, Endemol Shine, and Factory International. At Factory International, he helped launch Aviva Studios, a world-class music and arts venue in the heart of Manchester — a project set to generate £1.1 billion for the local economy.

As Managing Director of SXSW London, he played a pivotal role in bringing the world's leading creative and technology thought leadership event to the capital — helping to establish it as an unmissable fixture on London's cultural and innovation calendar. He now leads London Tech Week, one of the world's most influential technology festivals, driving its next chapter as a global platform for innovation, ideas, and the people shaping our future.

Guided by learning and curiosity, Randel recently completed his Master's in Sustainability Leadership at the University of Cambridge, with a focus on climate action, innovation, and partnerships. He is a Trustee of BBC Children in Need and Chair of the BBI, supporting young people in realising their ambitions through education and opportunity.

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...