Deli Segal's PICKLE to Return to Park Theatre This November

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle will return to Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival. Writer Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre) stars in this cheeky and authentic exploration of what it means to be a young Jewish woman in London today, in a tale brought to life by female-led Jewish creative team.

Ari lives at home in North-West London, where her life is dominated by overbearing parents, tradition and expectations. However, her daily life includes her job, going out - and, inevitably, the dating scene. Pickle follows Ari as she tries to balance Friday night dinner with drinks at the pub, JSwipe with Hinge, being Jewish and secular. This uproarious simcha of a one-woman show explores a young Jewish woman's psyche as she navigates her two contrasting worlds with irreverent humour and heart. Expect smoked salmon, guilt and a large dose of self-deprecation as Pickle brings Ari's vibrant world to life.

Pickle is written and performed by Segal, produced by Tanya Truman (Confessions of a Rabbi's Daughter, The Other Palace; Tier Three Sisters, The Hope Theatre) and directed by Kayla Feldman (Swimming, White Bear Theatre; Dear Peter, Iris Theatre), all female Jewish theatre-makers who strive to amplify Jewish voices on stage.

Deli Segal, writer and performer, comments, "Pickle is all about one woman's experience of reconciling belief and tradition with change. I wanted to tell a story that explores being in the middle of both worlds and celebrates the parts that fit together, and those that don't. The vibrancy, the spirit, the richness of culture, the humour of Jewish life - those things often get lost in the conversation. Pickle brings them all to the stage."

Performance Details:

Title Pickle

Dates Monday 14th November- Saturday 26th November 2022

Location Park Theatre (Park90), Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London, N4 3JP

How to Get There The nearest underground station is Finsbury Park on the Victoria and Piccadilly lines.

Writer and Performer Deli Sagal

Director Kayla Feldman

Producer Tanya Truman

Sound Designer Emily Rose Simons

Set Designer Andrew Brock

Running Time 60 minutes (no interval)

Times 14, 16, 17, 22, 25, 26 Nov at 8.30pm

15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24 Nov at 7pm

17, 26 Nov at 4pm

19, 24 Nov at 2.30pm

Box Office Previews will be £15 and then general on sale will be £20. Purchase is available from the box office on 020 7870 6876 or by booking online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2201451®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fparktheatre.co.uk%2Fwhats-on%2Fpickle?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Age Guidance and Notes 16+, references to sex, drugs, and swearing

Social Media @PickleThePlay