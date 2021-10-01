Decadent Theatre Company Bring EDEN To The Everyman This Month

Decadent Theatre Company is leading the way toward the resumption of live theatre and ambitious touring with a 20-venue national tour of Eugene O'Brien's award-winning drama, Eden. Directed by Andrew Flynn, it comes to The Everyman from October 6th to 8th as part of its journey across Ireland through October and November.

Eden is a story of stale love and fresh lust in the Irish midlands and a searing exploration of marital breakdown and taboo topics such as Irish masculinity, sexual dysfunction, and Ireland's relationship with alcohol. The play's two brilliantly drawn characters open their hearts to audiences with honesty, humour, and heartbreak.

From the writer of the hit RTÉ drama Pure Mule, Eugene O'Brien's drama won Best New Play at both the Irish Times Theatre Awards and the Stewart Parker Awards in 2001. It has been performed in London's West End, on Broadway, and translated into several languages.

Eden has been plagued by plagues, but the tense two-hander is ideally suited to the Covid era, according to Flynn, Artistic Director of Decadent Theatre Company. "This year happens to be Eden's 20th anniversary," says Flynn. "It premiered in 2001 and bizarrely, that tour was cancelled because of foot and mouth disease. Social distancing is intrinsic to the play because the two characters are completely alienated from each other. The play's structure demands that the characters never meet, interact or touch. They are in their own worlds on the stage and don't even know the other is there.

Starring Maeve Fitzpatrick and Patrick Ryan, Eden's sterling creative team includes Ger Sweeney [set design], Ciaran Bagnall [lighting], and Carl Kennedy [composer/sound design]. It contains strong language and adult content and is suitable for ages 16+. Running time is 80 minutes with no interval.

Tickets available from everymancork.com or phone 021 4501 673.