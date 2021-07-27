David Suchet Will Ehbark on Tour With POIROT AND MORE, A Retrospective This Autumn

Sir David Suchet makes his eagerly awaited return to UK stages in POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE this autumn. Following a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand in early 2020, the show will make its UK debut at The Watermill Theatre, Newbury on 5 October. David will retrace his steps as a young actor, visiting more than 20 theatres across the UK before a final performance at the Stockton Globe on 19 December.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE looks back fondly at David's illustrious career, sharing some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer in this unmistakably unique event. Join us in conversation with the actor behind the detective and the many characters David has portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades.

David Suchet said:

'Regional theatre has always been very close to my heart as it's where my career started and was nurtured. To visit so many places that have meant so much to me during my 52 year career is wonderful. This show is my way of connecting and saying hello to people across the country after this terrible period and welcoming them back into the theatre. I am looking forward to sharing my memories, stories and favourite moments.'

For over 25 years David has captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, David has graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde, Albee and Miller, and is celebrated for his portrayals of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli, Joe Keller and Gregory Solomon. David spent 13 years in the Royal Shakespeare Company and remains an Associate Artist. He is an Emmy award winner, a seven-time Olivier Award Nominee (The Merchant of Venice, Separation, Oleanna, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Amadeus, All My Sons and The Price) and in 2020 was knighted for services to drama and charity.

Audiences are invited to spend an evening with one of the world's most celebrated actors of our time and discover why he is renowned for not only inhabiting the role of Poirot, but also taking on the personalities of many of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.

POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.

Tour Dates:

Tuesday 05 October - Thursday 07 October

The Watermill Theatre, Newbury

01635 46044

www.watermill.org.uk

Saturday 09 October

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

Sunday 10 October

Cambridge Arts Theatre

01223 503333

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Wednesday 13 October

York Theatre Royal

01904 623568

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Sunday 17 October

Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

024 7655 3055

www.belgrade.co.uk

Monday 18 October

The Lowry, Salford

0343 208 6000

www.thelowry.com

Thursday 21 October

Theatre Royal Brighton

0333 009 6690

www.theatreroyalbrighton.com

Sunday 24 October

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Monday 25 October

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

01227 787787

marlowetheatre.com

Saturday 30 October

New Theatre, Cardiff

029 2087 8889

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Thursday 04 November - Friday 05 November

Liverpool Playhouse

0151 708 3700

www.everymanplayhouse.com

Sunday 07 November

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630000

norwichtheatre.org

Tuesday 09 November - Wednesday 10 November

Chichester Festival Theatre

01243 781312

www.cft.org.uk

Saturday 13 November

Derby Theatre

01332 593939

www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Sunday 14 November

Theatre Royal Nottingham

0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Thursday 18 November - Friday 19 November

Exeter Northcott Theatre

01392 726363

www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

Sunday 21 November

Richmond Theatre

0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

Monday 22 November

Theatre Royal Bath

01225 448844

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Tuesday 23 November

Princess Theatre, Torquay

0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

Friday 26 November - Saturday 27 November

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 440000

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Sunday 05 December

Birmingham Repertory Theatre

0121 236 4455

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

Sunday 12 December

Malvern Theatres

01684 892277

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

Sunday 19 December

Stockton Globe

0843 904 0071

www.stocktonglobe.co.uk