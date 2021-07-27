David Suchet Will Ehbark on Tour With POIROT AND MORE, A Retrospective This Autumn
The show will make its UK debut at The Watermill Theatre, Newbury on 5 October.
Sir David Suchet makes his eagerly awaited return to UK stages in POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE this autumn. Following a successful tour of Australia and New Zealand in early 2020, the show will make its UK debut at The Watermill Theatre, Newbury on 5 October. David will retrace his steps as a young actor, visiting more than 20 theatres across the UK before a final performance at the Stockton Globe on 19 December.
POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE looks back fondly at David's illustrious career, sharing some of his most beloved performances in a new and intimate light. Geoffrey Wansell, journalist, broadcaster, biographer and co-author of Poirot and Me, will be joining David as interviewer in this unmistakably unique event. Join us in conversation with the actor behind the detective and the many characters David has portrayed on stage and screen over a career spanning five decades.
David Suchet said:
'Regional theatre has always been very close to my heart as it's where my career started and was nurtured. To visit so many places that have meant so much to me during my 52 year career is wonderful. This show is my way of connecting and saying hello to people across the country after this terrible period and welcoming them back into the theatre. I am looking forward to sharing my memories, stories and favourite moments.'
For over 25 years David has captivated millions worldwide as Agatha Christie's elegant Belgian detective. Beyond Poirot, David has graced the world's stages bringing literary greats to life, including Shakespeare, Wilde, Albee and Miller, and is celebrated for his portrayals of iconic roles such as Lady Bracknell, Cardinal Benelli, Joe Keller and Gregory Solomon. David spent 13 years in the Royal Shakespeare Company and remains an Associate Artist. He is an Emmy award winner, a seven-time Olivier Award Nominee (The Merchant of Venice, Separation, Oleanna, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Amadeus, All My Sons and The Price) and in 2020 was knighted for services to drama and charity.
Audiences are invited to spend an evening with one of the world's most celebrated actors of our time and discover why he is renowned for not only inhabiting the role of Poirot, but also taking on the personalities of many of television, film and theatre's most fascinating characters.
POIROT AND MORE, A RETROSPECTIVE is co-created by David Suchet and Liza McLean. The show was originally produced in Australia and New Zealand by Liza McLean and Andrew Kay and is presented in the UK by Liza McLean, Andrew Kay and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions.
Tour Dates:
Tuesday 05 October - Thursday 07 October
The Watermill Theatre, Newbury
01635 46044
www.watermill.org.uk
Saturday 09 October
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
0333 009 6690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre
Sunday 10 October
Cambridge Arts Theatre
01223 503333
www.cambridgeartstheatre.com
Wednesday 13 October
York Theatre Royal
01904 623568
www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk
Sunday 17 October
Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
024 7655 3055
www.belgrade.co.uk
Monday 18 October
The Lowry, Salford
0343 208 6000
www.thelowry.com
Thursday 21 October
Theatre Royal Brighton
0333 009 6690
www.theatreroyalbrighton.com
Sunday 24 October
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
023 8071 1811
www.mayflower.org.uk
Monday 25 October
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
01227 787787
marlowetheatre.com
Saturday 30 October
New Theatre, Cardiff
029 2087 8889
www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Thursday 04 November - Friday 05 November
Liverpool Playhouse
0151 708 3700
www.everymanplayhouse.com
Sunday 07 November
Norwich Theatre Royal
01603 630000
norwichtheatre.org
Tuesday 09 November - Wednesday 10 November
Chichester Festival Theatre
01243 781312
www.cft.org.uk
Saturday 13 November
Derby Theatre
01332 593939
www.derbytheatre.co.uk
Sunday 14 November
Theatre Royal Nottingham
0115 989 5555
www.trch.co.uk
Thursday 18 November - Friday 19 November
Exeter Northcott Theatre
01392 726363
www.exeternorthcott.co.uk
Sunday 21 November
Richmond Theatre
0333 009 6690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre
Monday 22 November
Theatre Royal Bath
01225 448844
www.theatreroyal.org.uk
Tuesday 23 November
Princess Theatre, Torquay
0333 009 6690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay
Friday 26 November - Saturday 27 November
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford
01483 440000
www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
Sunday 05 December
Birmingham Repertory Theatre
0121 236 4455
www.birmingham-rep.co.uk
Sunday 12 December
Malvern Theatres
01684 892277
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk
Sunday 19 December
Stockton Globe
0843 904 0071
www.stocktonglobe.co.uk