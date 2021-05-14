David Ross Steps Down as Chair of The Royal Opera House's Board of Trustees

The Royal Opera House announces that David Ross has stepped down as Chair of the Royal Opera House's Board of Trustees, effective from today.

David was appointed in July 2020 and took the Royal Opera House Chair on September 1st 2020. David has guided the Board and Executive through the most challenging year in its history, in which the Royal Opera House developed new and innovative ways to connect with audiences across the globe, while ensuring its financial stability though a comprehensive recovery plan and campaign.

Sir Simon Robey, currently Honorary Vice-President of the Royal Opera House, will be appointed as Chair on an interim basis while a process begins to find a successor. Sir Simon has a long history with the ROH, joining the board of the Royal Opera House on 1 July 2006, and Chairing the organisation until 2016. We would like to thank Sir Simon for stepping in at this pivotal time.

Alex Beard Chief Executive of the Royal Opera House said:

"David is a passionate supporter of the arts, and his commitment to driving diversity and inclusion, alongside his track record in widening arts education, stand out among his many achievements. David has steered the Royal Opera House through the most challenging time in its history, and I am deeply grateful for his support and guidance."

David Ross said:

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the Royal Opera House and to help it get back onto sound financial footing after extremely challenging times.

"I am delighted that the Royal Opera House will reopen its doors for an exciting new season soon and that David Hockney's magnificent painting of Sir David Webster will be on proud display for theatregoers to continue to enjoy. It is fitting that Webster has helped to secure the future of the institution that was so important to him.

"I would also like to thank the Government for its generous support for the arts, and to the Royal Opera House in particular. The Government's extremely generous funding has helped to steer our much-loved theatres, museums and galleries through an exceptionally difficult period.'