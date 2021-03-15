David Mamet's THE CHRISTOPHER BOY'S COMMUNION is Streaming Now on BBC Radio 4

David Mamet's new audio play, The Christopher Boy's Communion, is now streaming on BBC Radio 4.

Martin Jarvis directs. Joan (Rebecca Pidgeon) is a devout Catholic and a mother, whose son Michael has mutilated the body of his nice Jewish girlfriend. He awaits trial in prison. Joan will stop at nothing to free him, even blackening the dead girl's character.

In a series of gripping encounters, Joan attempts to persuade her husband Alan (Clark Gregg), Jewish lawyer Mr Stone (David Paymer) and priest (John Pirruccello) to do her deadly bidding. She even tries blackmail.

This present-day, churchgoing Lady Macbeth is driven by her misguided views on intermarriage. Mysterious Mrs Charles (Tony-award nominee Fionnula Flanagan) might provide a solution to Michael's freedom by inspiring Joan's own capacity for belief, and the strength of her maternal instinct.

Then, an extraordinary, thought-provoking final twist in this thrilling and provocative drama.

This is Jarvis & Ayres' seventh collaboration with David Mamet. They produced his Keep Your Pantheon (R4), Glengarry Glen Ross (R3), Faust (R3) all directed by Rosalind Ayres. Martin Jarvis appeared in Mamet's movie Phil Spector (HBO) and Funny Or Die (Comedy Central).

Cast:

Joan....Rebecca Pidgeon

Alan....Clark Gregg

Mr Stone....David Paymer

Father Paul....John Pirrucello

Mrs Charles....Fionnula Flanagan

Producer: Rosalind Ayres

Director: Martin Jarvis

A Jarvis & Ayres production for BBC Radio 4

Listen at https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000sy37.