DarlingtonOS to Present FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Beginning in October

DarlingtonOS will present Footloose the musical, with performances running from Wednesday 25 October to Saturday 4 November. Directed and choreographed by Jo Hand and with Steven Hood, and featuring a talented cast of local actors and musicians, this is a show you won't want to miss. Full casting will be announced soon.

Darlington, get ready to cut loose and kick off your Sunday shoes, because Footloose the musical is coming to town! This high-energy show is sure to get your toes tapping and your heart racing as you follow the story of Ren McCormack, a city boy who moves to a small town where dancing is banned.

Based on the hit 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose the musical features all the classic songs you know and love, including "Footloose," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Let's Hear It for the Boy." With music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford, this show is a celebration of the power of music and dance to bring people together.

Footloose has been a hit with audiences around the world since it first premiered on Broadway in 1998. With its catchy tunes, high-energy dance numbers, and heart-warming story, it's no wonder that this show has become a classic.

Tickets for Footloose the musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Ticket Hotline 01325 244659. Don't miss your chance to see this classic musical - get your tickets today!



Photo Credit: Scott Akoz Photography