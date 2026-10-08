Daniel Casey to Return to MIDSOMER MURDERS Stage Adaptation

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The world premiere of Guy Unsworth’s stage adaptation of MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER’S DRIFT broke box office records and was critically acclaimed across its 2025/26 UK & Ireland Tour, so producers Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd will be taking the show back on the road, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 July 2027. Daniel Casey will be returning to the role of Inspector Tom Barnaby.

Further casting is to be announced. The UK & Ireland Tour is based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger’s Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International.

Daniel Casey said of the new tour, “Since returning to the world of Midsomer last October, it has been such a delight to see the incredible reaction of people around the UK and Ireland to our theatre version of THE KILLINGS AT BADGER’S DRIFT. One of the highlights of last year’s tour was having my lovely friend and mentor John Nettles come and see the show in Truro, getting his seal of approval was hugely important to me. I can’t quite believe it will be the 30th anniversary of the TV pilot and 40th anniversary of Caroline Graham’s novel The Killings at Badger’s Drift in 2027! So, it is wonderful that, after such a successful first tour, we will be touring to even more venues in 2027. Thank you to all those people from all over the UK and around the world who have shown such love for the play, and I can’t wait to bring it to a whole new audience in some wonderful new venues in 2027.”

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, THE KILLINGS AT BADGER’S DRIFT is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.

MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGER’S DRIFT is adapted and directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström, music by Max Pappenheim and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

The stage show is produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd.

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