Dame Sarah the Cook Searches For Men to Take Part in DICK WHITTINGTON Panto

Dame Sarah the Cook is on the hunt for husbands, brothers, male bosses, and male friends over the age of 18 in Coventry this Christmas to take part in the Belgrade Theatre pantomime Dick Whittington. Performances run on the Belgrade’s B1 stage from Wednesday 20 November to Saturday 4 January 2025.

Disastrous Dame Sarah the Cook is looking for a man with a streak of naughtiness to help her fight off King Rat and his army of rats. The unsuspecting gentleman will accompany Sarah and the cast on stage at different moments throughout the show, he’ll help defeat the rat army, and things just might get a little messy!

Dick Whittington ticket holders can nominate their husbands, bosses, brothers, dads, colleagues and friends for a chance to appear on stage. All nominees should be aged 18 years or over, must be seated in the stalls of the auditorium, and able to climb stairs and get involved in the action on stage.

Dame Sarah the Cook said, “I’m eager to find a very naughty man who can help us fight King Rat and his army. I promise he’ll have lots of fun in the Belgrade pantomime, and of course, I’ll take very good care of him too!”



This magical tale is guaranteed to delight all the family and bring a touch of magic and make-believe to your festive celebrations. Once again written and directed by Iain Lauchlan, this year’s panto will feature the spectacular sets, lavish costumes and sing-along-songs that make a trip to the Belgrade a truly unmissable Christmas treat for thousands of families every year.

If you know a man who is coming to see the show who you want to get your own back on, please nominate him by emailing the name of the person you would like to put forward, along with the time and date of the performance he will be attending, plus the seat number and row he will be sitting in (the nominee must be seated downstairs in the stalls) to helpoutpanto@belgrade.co.uk. Don’t forget to include ‘Panto Nomination’ in the subject line of your email.

Please also let the Belgrade know a little bit about him, why he’s been naughty, and who you are! The (un)lucky man won’t know a thing about it until the delightful dame comes to find him during the show, so this is the perfect opportunity to play a joke on a boss, wind up your dad or get revenge on a friend! Tickets for Dick Whittington are available now at www.belgrade.co.uk and from the Belgrade box office.

