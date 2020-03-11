Daintees' Frontman Announces Return To Pyramid

Daintees' frontman Martin Stephenson is heading to town this summer with hits from his incredible career.

Martin Stephenson & The Daintees rose to fame in the 80s and 90s but continue to delight fans with powerhouse performances to this day.

However, lead singer Martin has always enjoyed journeying solo down the B-roads of music - free from the shackles of expectation - and now he's hitting the road once again this summer.

Featuring songs old and new, stories both sad and hilarious and finger-picking guitar of the very highest standard, this feel-good evening is guaranteed to gladden the heart in these uncertain times.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You