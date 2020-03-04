DUST A New Show Children's Author Laura Dockrill And The Maccabees' Hugo White Comes to Half Moon

Dust, a new theatre show by award-winning children's author and BAFTA nominated Laura Dockrill (Darcy Burdock book series and Big Bones), has its premiere at Half Moon Theatre, Limehouse, for 12 performances from Wednesday 18 to Monday 23 March 2020, returning Thursday 26 and Friday 27 March 2020, before a UK tour.

Dust uses exciting puppetry and exquisite poetic language to explore a heartfelt story about love, loss, identity and memory. With haunting music by Hugo White of The Maccabees, who has also recorded the vocals for two songs in the show, this striking and emotional new play is a joyous reminder about just how playful the world can be.

The story is told by two performers, Faye Weerasinghe and Antonia Kemi Coker, who returns to Half Moon after being a Youth Theatre member when she was a teenager. It has direction by Chris Elwell, set and costume design by Peter Morton, lighting by Faith Austin and sound by Guy Connelly.

Dust is a Half Moon and Z-arts co-production: an exciting collaboration by the UK's leading small-scale young people's venue and touring company (2018 OFFIES Award winner, 2020 and 2019 finalist, the Off West End Theatre Awards) and Manchester's unique and award-winning venue for children and families.

When Little Titch and her scruffy rucksack arrive at the giant, pink house it is not what she expected - a blanket of thick grey dust covers everything in sight and it is wild and overgrown. Her new home is cold and unwelcoming until she meets Nelly, a flamboyant and loveable hoarder. Together the pair discover they have more in common than they first thought and that friendship can heal hidden wounds.

Laura Dockrill commented: "Dust is a show about memory, loss and love. It's about identity and how to make peace with yourself and your past. And, of course, family too. How you can make and find a family anywhere, with anybody, so long as there is warmth and kindness. I want audiences to understand the importance of listening and talking to our elders, finding out about their pasts and history. It's difficult to imagine our own parents and grandparents as children, but they once were - maybe we have more in common than we think?"

Hugo White commented: "Music can really dictate how the audience is drawn through a play. It can provide a backdrop that can help heighten, or direct, the audience's emotions, whether that be subliminal or direct and forceful. The beautiful thing about a soundtrack is that it can essentially ensure the emotions are reflected throughout, heightening the experience."

All tickets are priced at £7 and can be obtained by visiting the Box Office or by calling 020 7709 8900. Tickets are also available online at www.halfmoon.org.uk





