DRAG QUEENS VS ALIENS to Open at Underbelly Boulevard Soho

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RuPaul’s Drag Race UK superstar KATE BUTCH will team up once again with award-winning comedian CRUDI DENCH as they battle an intergalactic foe in the long-awaited third installment of camp comedy horror shows alongside multi-award-winning fringe hits Drag Queens vs Zombies and Drag Queens vs Vampires.

In Drag Queens vs Aliens, Kate and Crudi are gambling on stateside success with a residency in Las Vegas. But after a very close encounter, chaos of galactic proportions ensues. Will Kate and Crudi be able to save the world from an impending alien invasion? Can the gals break America while trying to keep the planet intact? Just how will two cross-dressers simulate a giant space battle inside a theatre in the West End?

Written by Eleanor Mason (Funny Women shortlisted writer) and Matt Stallworthy (as heard on BBC Radio 4 Extra) who also co-wrote the drag-tastic West End pantomime Tuckshop’s Snow White, Drag Queens vs Aliens features the same formula of musical numbers, probing audience interaction and drag-fuelled parody that saw Drag Queens vs Zombies win the award for “Best Comedy Show” at the Buxton Fringe and Drag Queens vs Vampires feature in the Top 20 best reviewed comedy shows of EdFringe 2023.

Haus of Dench are also giving audiences the opportunity to catch up on the first two instalments of this terrifying trilogy as they bring back Drag Queens vs Zombies and Drag Queens vs Vampires for a limited 2 show run. Audiences will have the opportunity to get a TRILOGY TICKET covering all three shows at an exclusive discounted price.

Drag Queens vs Aliens will be playing Underbelly Boulevard for a limited 3 night run between Wednesday 28th October 2026 - Friday 30th October 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 14 Hrs 55 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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