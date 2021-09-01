DRACULA Adapted and Performed by James Gaddas to Tour the UK

The most famous Gothic horror story of all time, few stories capture the imagination more powerfully than 'Dracula'.



But when James Gaddas ('Bad Girls', 'Coronation Street', 'Medics') comes across Bram Stoker's original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show, what he reads chills him to the bone.



From strange encounters in the Count's castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast ofWhitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun - all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure. But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery. What if everything we thought we knew - was just the beginning. What if it's not a story - but a warning!



In this thrilling new stage production, James Gaddas brings the original version to life, before sharing his shocking discovery in an electrifying finale.



Directed by Pip Minnithorp (UK Associate Director - 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child'), Original Music by Jeremy Swift (composer and acclaimed actor - 'Downtown Abbey', 'Ted Lasso'), Illusion Design by John Bulleid (illusions behind Olivier Award-Winning 'The Worst Witch').



Dracula will tour 32 venues across the UK from Monday 7 February, 2022.



'DRACULA' - TOUR DATES SPRING 2022





Beck Theatre

Mon 7 & Tues 8 February

www.becktheatre.org.uk



Lowestoft

Marina Theatre

Thu 10 February

www.marinatheatre.co.uk



Swansea

Fri 11 February

www.swanseagrand.co.uk



New Brighton

Floral Pavilion

Sun 13th February

www.floralpavilion.com



Darlington

Tues 15th Februaury

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk



Huddersfield

Lawrence Batley Theatre

Thu 17 & Fri 18 February

www.thelbt.org



Chesterfield

Pomegranate Theatre

Sat 19 February

www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk



Lichfield

Garrick Theatre

Sun 20 February

www.lichfieldgarrick.com



York

Mon 21st February

www.atgtickets.com/venues/

grand-opera-house-york



Dunstable

Grove Theatre

Wed 23 February

www.grovetheatre.co.uk



Cardiff

New Theatre

Thur 24 February

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk



Barnstaple

Queens Theatre

Sat 26 February

Festival Theatre

Sun 27 February

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk



Southampton

MAST Mayflower Studios

Tues 1 & Wed 2 March

www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk



Brighton

Theatre Royal

Mon 7 March

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton



King's Lynn

Corn Exchange

Tues 8 March

www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk



Nottingham

Playhouse

Wed 9 March

www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk



Southend

Palace Theatre

Thur 10 March

www.southendtheatres.org.uk



Maidstone

Hazlitt Theatre

Tue 15 March

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/

Hazlitt-Theatre



Harlow

Playhouse Theatre

Thu 17 March

www.harlowplayhouse.co.uk



Bromley

Churchill Theatre

Mon 21 March

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk



Bridlington

Spa Theatre

Thur 24 March

http://www.bridspa.com/events



Lincoln

New Theatre Royal

Fri 25 March

www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk



Bolton

Albert Halls

Sat 26 March

www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk



LONDON PRESS NIGHT

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre Sunday 27 March



Wellingborough

Thur 31 March & Fri 1 April

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre



Guildford

Sun 3 April

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk



Leeds

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com/city-varieties-music-hall



Lancaster

Weds 6 April

www.lancastergrand.co.uk



Whitley Bay

Thurs 7 April

www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk



Poole

Lighthouse Sat 9 April



Crawley

