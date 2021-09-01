DRACULA Adapted and Performed by James Gaddas to Tour the UK
One actor, 15 characters, one monumental decision... are some things better left buried?
The most famous Gothic horror story of all time, few stories capture the imagination more powerfully than 'Dracula'.
But when James Gaddas ('Bad Girls', 'Coronation Street', 'Medics') comes across Bram Stoker's original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show, what he reads chills him to the bone.
From strange encounters in the Count's castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast ofWhitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun - all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure. But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery. What if everything we thought we knew - was just the beginning. What if it's not a story - but a warning!
In this thrilling new stage production, James Gaddas brings the original version to life, before sharing his shocking discovery in an electrifying finale.
Directed by Pip Minnithorp (UK Associate Director - 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child'), Original Music by Jeremy Swift (composer and acclaimed actor - 'Downtown Abbey', 'Ted Lasso'), Illusion Design by John Bulleid (illusions behind Olivier Award-Winning 'The Worst Witch').
Dracula will tour 32 venues across the UK from Monday 7 February, 2022.
'DRACULA' - TOUR DATES SPRING 2022
Hayes
Beck Theatre
Mon 7 & Tues 8 February
www.becktheatre.org.uk
Lowestoft
Marina Theatre
Thu 10 February
www.marinatheatre.co.uk
Swansea
Grand Theatre
Fri 11 February
www.swanseagrand.co.uk
New Brighton
Floral Pavilion
Sun 13th February
www.floralpavilion.com
Darlington
Hippodrome
Darlington
Hippodrome
Tues 15th Februaury
www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk
Huddersfield
Lawrence Batley Theatre
Thu 17 & Fri 18 February
www.thelbt.org
Chesterfield
Pomegranate Theatre
Sat 19 February
www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk
Lichfield
Garrick Theatre
Sun 20 February
www.lichfieldgarrick.com
York
Grand Opera House
Dunstable
Grove Theatre
Wed 23 February
www.grovetheatre.co.uk
Cardiff
New Theatre
Thur 24 February
www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk
Barnstaple
Queens Theatre
Sat 26 February
www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com
Malvern
Festival Theatre
Sun 27 February
www.malvern-theatres.co.uk
Southampton
MAST Mayflower Studios
Tues 1 & Wed 2 March
www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk
Brighton
Theatre Royal
Mon 7 March
www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton
King's Lynn
Corn Exchange
Tues 8 March
www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
Nottingham
Playhouse
Wed 9 March
www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
Southend
Palace Theatre
Thur 10 March
www.southendtheatres.org.uk
Maidstone
Hazlitt Theatre
Tue 15 March
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/
Hazlitt-Theatre
Harlow
Playhouse Theatre
Thu 17 March
www.harlowplayhouse.co.uk
Bromley
Churchill Theatre
Mon 21 March
www.churchilltheatre.co.uk
Bridlington
Spa Theatre
Thur 24 March
http://www.bridspa.com/events
Lincoln
New Theatre Royal
Fri 25 March
www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
Bolton
Albert Halls
Sat 26 March
www.alberthalls-bolton.co.uk
LONDON PRESS NIGHT
Richmond Theatre
Poole
Lighthouse Sat 9 April www.lighthousepoole.co.uk
Crawley
Hawth Theatre Sun
10 April