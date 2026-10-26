Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DOUBLE BOOKING to Premiere at Lowry by Lewys Holt and Eleanor Sikorski
The playful work draws on dance, improvisation, theatre and comedy in a first-time collaboration between the Leeds-based artists.
Lowry will premiere Double Booking, a playful and delightfully strange new dance theatre work by Developed With artist Lewys Holt and collaborator Eleanor Sikorski, on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November 2026.
The orchestra is ready. The audience is waiting. There's just one problem… Two orchestra conductors arrive to conduct the same concert. There's only meant to be one.
As nerves unravel and rivalries intensify, one administrative error becomes an increasingly surreal performance of status, pride and spectacular professional embarrassment. What begins as a simple mistake quickly crescendos into a fierce and very funny battle for control of the spotlight.
Double Booking is the latest production to emerge from Developed With, Lowry's flagship artist development programme supporting independent artists and companies across the North of England to create ambitious new work and build sustainable careers. As a Developed With artist from 2024–26, Lewys has received a commission, creative development time, rehearsal space and ongoing producing support from Lowry, alongside additional support from Yorkshire Dance.
Double Booking brings the shared experience of Lewys Holt and Eleanor Sikorski and their playful creative relationship into a new performance collaboration for the first time. The work draws on their joint practices spanning dance, improvisation, theatre and comedy.
Antonia Beck, Senior Producer: Artist Development at Lowry said: “Dance plays an important role within Lowry's performance programme, and we're committed to supporting and showcasing the breadth of talent creating new work across the North of England.
“Through Developed With, we've been able to offer Lewys alongside Ellie the crucial time, space, investment and bespoke support needed to test ideas, take creative risks and shape this exciting work. We're delighted to have supported this collaboration and to present this new work Double Booking at Lowry.”
Lewys Holt and Eleanor Sikorski said: “Double Booking grew out of our shared love of dance, comedy and improvisation, and a fascination in what happens when two people have to share the same stage, and the increasingly absurd lengths they might go to in order to prove they are each the one who belongs there.
“Working together towards this collaborative performance has been a genuinely exciting process. The support we've received through Lowry's Developed With programme has been invaluable in giving us the time, space and trust to experiment. We're thrilled to be premiering Double Booking at Lowry this November and sharing it with audiences for the very first time.”
Double Booking will be performed on Thursday 12 and Friday 13 November 2026, 8pm in the Aldridge Studio at Lowry, Salford.
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