DOORSTEP DUETS to Return With New Piece THE BENCH From Matthew Bourne's New Adventures

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Matthew Bourne's New Adventures has announced the return of Doorstep Duets, bringing free world-class dance performances to communities across the South-East of England this summer.

Now in its sixth year, Doorstep Duets was born in 2021 to combat social isolation by bringing the magic of live performance right to people's doorsteps. We offer free, world-class dance-theatre experiences in local parks, town squares, and in partnership with local community organisations. By taking our work out of traditional theatres and directly into everyday spaces, we connect intimately with communities, captivate newcomers, and ensure the joy and wonder of dance is accessible to everyone.

This year, a brand-new piece called THE BENCH has been created by choreographer Glenn Graham and will be performed by stars of Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Mark Austin, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Rosanna Lindsey, Mami Tomotani and Daisy West. Performances will begin on 14 July at Farnham Maltings, before visiting Surrey, Essex, Suffolk, Faversham, Canterbury, Dover, Margate, Ramsgate and Crawley.

Have you ever sat on a park bench and wondered who came before you, what they were thinking, and what hopes and fears they were hiding? The Bench tells the story of three people whose lives overlap in unexpected ways. It is a poetic and moving exploration of memory, connection, and the quiet moments that shape us.

Choreographer Glenn Graham said, "Returning to choreograph for Doorstep Duets for a second time is a massive privilege. This project is incredibly close to my heart because it breaks down barriers, bringing high-quality dance theatre directly to communities who might otherwise never experience it. If this initiative had come to my hometown when I was growing up, I would have been introduced to this amazing art form sooner, giving me access to a whole new world.

With The Bench, I wanted to explore the shared histories and growth across different decades. It's a beautifully relatable piece, and I'm so grateful to apply everything I learned from my first time around to create something that provokes thought, sparks the imagination, and makes everyone feel included in the magic of theatre.”

New Adventures is thrilled to be working with its 2026 partners: Farnham Maltings, The Children's Trust, Mercury Theatre Colchester, Dance Network Association, Latitude Festival, The Alex in Faversham, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Future Foundry, ARK Cliftonville, Creative Crawley and Surrey Libraries.

Learn more at www.new-adventures.net/doorstep-duets.

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