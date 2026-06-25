DIASPORA CALLING! UK Debut to Feature Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle, Giggs, and More

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Diaspora Calling! has unveiled the final additions to its landmark UK debut, including neo-soul pioneer Erykah Badu, UK rap icon Giggs, Nigerian Afrobeats star Fireboy DML and comedian and cultural commentator Dave Chappelle who will host the event.

Taking place at Milton Keynes National Bowl on Friday 7th August 2026, the festival is headlined by the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill, in what remains her only confirmed UK performance of 2026. The newly announced artists join an already powerful lineup led by Ms. Lauryn Hill, who will reunite with Wyclef Jean to perform “The Score” in celebration of its 30th anniversary, alongside YG Marley and Zion Marley, completing a cross-generational programme rooted in music, culture and diaspora connection.

Originally conceived by Ms. Lauryn Hill in 2016, Diaspora Calling! was created as a music and arts platform celebrating the creativity, culture and shared histories of the African diaspora. Beginning with a curated art exhibition and live performance in Brooklyn, the initiative has evolved across multiple formats while maintaining its focus on artistic expression, cultural exchange and collective experience.

Joining the bill is Erykah Badu, one of the most influential and singular artists of her generation. Widely recognised for redefining neo soul and blending jazz, R&B and spiritual expression, Badu's artistry and live performances have made her a revered cultural figure whose influence extends far beyond music.

Representing the UK is Giggs, one of the most influential figures in British rap and a pioneering force in UK music. Renowned for his distinctive flow, uncompromising lyricism and lasting impact on the UK hip-hop landscape, Giggs has helped shape a generation of artists while building a catalogue that continues to resonate across audiences. His addition further strengthens Diaspora Calling!'s celebration of cultural legacy, artistic excellence and the global reach of Black music.

Further broadening the festival's global reach is Fireboy DML, one of the defining voices in contemporary African music. The Nigerian superstar has become a leading figure in the global rise of Afrobeats, earning international acclaim through chart-topping releases, acclaimed projects and collaborations while continuing to showcase African music and culture to audiences around the world.

Lastly, adding a further dimension to the programme is Dave Chappelle, the award winning comedian and storyteller whose work has become synonymous with sharp social commentary and fearless cultural observation. On hosting duties, his appearance reflects Diaspora Calling!'s wider creative vision and longstanding commitment to dialogue, perspective and shared cultural experience.

Together, the completed lineup reinforces Diaspora Calling! as more than a concert, presenting a large scale cultural gathering shaped by legacy, innovation and diaspora storytelling.

Set against the backdrop of one of the UK's most iconic outdoor venues, Milton Keynes National Bowl will host one main stage alongside a full food village celebrating diverse flavours and traders. With its large scale capacity, high spec production and accessible location, the site provides a fitting home for Diaspora Calling!'s historic UK debut.

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