THE A-Z OF ME With Tom Read Wilson Set For Edinburgh Fringe Before Embarking On Tour

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Phil Mcintyre Live has announced Tom Read Wilson’s debut UK tour with his new show, The A-Z of Me.

Join television presenter, author, actor, and singer Tom Read Wilson for The A - Z of Me - an irreverent, whistle-stop tour of the alphabet. The alphabet reveals the revue - and Tom - letter by letter, word by word: Through songs and sonnets, through stories and smut, this A to Z of Tom is the perfect prism through which to learn about this logophile, and a delicious slice of theatre.

“I am thrilled to the marrow to be setting off on my debut tour of the UK. It has been a pipe dream for as long as I can remember. It is a very intimate revue so sharing it will be a most personal passion project.”

Tom Read Wilson is a TV presenter, actor, singer, voiceover artist and author. After graduating in Musical Theatre from the Royal Academy of Music, his twenties were largely spent in the theatre - from Palace Theatre, Manchester, to Theatre Royal, Windsor.

Tom went on to steal the nation's hearts as the hilarious ‘Client Co-ordinator’ on Celebs Go Dating (E4), which precipitated his own shows, The Taste Test Restaurant (Ch5) Tom Read Wilson’s Christmas Markets (Ch5) and Tom Read Wilson’s Magnificent Journey (Ch5). He won Celebrity Mastermind (BB1) and Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC1) placed second on Celebrity Best Home Cook (BBC1), and I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here (ITV).

Aside from professional pursuits, Tom supports the arts and community initiatives as an ambassador for Acting For Others and The Royal Voluntary Service. Tom is a devout logophile: his decade old “Word of Day” socials series has resulted in two picture dictionaries and an ongoing career as an author. As a voiceover artist he can be heard as Alain L’Odeur in Hey Duggee and Gilbert the car in Mojo’s Swaptops (CBeebies).

Tickets are currently on sale for his performance at Edinburgh Fringe. Remaining performances will go on sale Wednesday 24 June at 11am on Tom Read Wilson's website.

Tour Information

Venue: Gilded Balloon at The Museum EDINBURGH

Dates: Wednesday 5th to Sunday 16th August

Time: 7.30pm



Venue: Arts Centre COLCHESTER

Dates: Sunday 6th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Redgrave Theatre BRISTOL

Dates: Tuesday 8th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Sherman Theatre CARDIFF

Dates: Wednesday 9th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Junction CAMBRIDGE

Dates: Friday 11th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Phoenix Theatre EXETER

Dates: Wednesday 16th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Home MANCHESTER

Dates: Thursday 17th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: The North Wall OXFORD

Dates: Friday 18th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: The Theatre CHIPPING NORTON

Dates: Friday 25th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Trinity Theatre TUNBRIDGE WELLS

Dates: Saturday 26th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Town Hall CHELTENHAM

Dates: Sunday 27th September

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: The White Rock Theatre HASTINGS

Dates: Thursday 1st October

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: The Haymarket BASINGSTOKE

Dates: Friday 2nd October

Time: 7.30pm

Venue: Bloomsbury Theatre LONDON

Dates: Saturday 3rd October

Time: 7.30pm

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