THE A-Z OF ME With Tom Read Wilson Set For Edinburgh Fringe Before Embarking On Tour
The show will play Edinburgh from 5th to 16th August.
Phil Mcintyre Live has announced Tom Read Wilson’s debut UK tour with his new show, The A-Z of Me.
Join television presenter, author, actor, and singer Tom Read Wilson for The A - Z of Me - an irreverent, whistle-stop tour of the alphabet. The alphabet reveals the revue - and Tom - letter by letter, word by word: Through songs and sonnets, through stories and smut, this A to Z of Tom is the perfect prism through which to learn about this logophile, and a delicious slice of theatre.
“I am thrilled to the marrow to be setting off on my debut tour of the UK. It has been a pipe dream for as long as I can remember. It is a very intimate revue so sharing it will be a most personal passion project.”
Tom Read Wilson is a TV presenter, actor, singer, voiceover artist and author. After graduating in Musical Theatre from the Royal Academy of Music, his twenties were largely spent in the theatre - from Palace Theatre, Manchester, to Theatre Royal, Windsor.
Tom went on to steal the nation's hearts as the hilarious ‘Client Co-ordinator’ on Celebs Go Dating (E4), which precipitated his own shows, The Taste Test Restaurant (Ch5) Tom Read Wilson’s Christmas Markets (Ch5) and Tom Read Wilson’s Magnificent Journey (Ch5). He won Celebrity Mastermind (BB1) and Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC1) placed second on Celebrity Best Home Cook (BBC1), and I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here (ITV).
Aside from professional pursuits, Tom supports the arts and community initiatives as an ambassador for Acting For Others and The Royal Voluntary Service. Tom is a devout logophile: his decade old “Word of Day” socials series has resulted in two picture dictionaries and an ongoing career as an author. As a voiceover artist he can be heard as Alain L’Odeur in Hey Duggee and Gilbert the car in Mojo’s Swaptops (CBeebies).
Tickets are currently on sale for his performance at Edinburgh Fringe. Remaining performances will go on sale Wednesday 24 June at 11am on Tom Read Wilson's website.
Tour Information
Venue: Gilded Balloon at The Museum EDINBURGH
Dates: Wednesday 5th to Sunday 16th August
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Arts Centre COLCHESTER
Dates: Sunday 6th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Redgrave Theatre BRISTOL
Dates: Tuesday 8th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Sherman Theatre CARDIFF
Dates: Wednesday 9th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Junction CAMBRIDGE
Dates: Friday 11th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Phoenix Theatre EXETER
Dates: Wednesday 16th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Home MANCHESTER
Dates: Thursday 17th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: The North Wall OXFORD
Dates: Friday 18th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: The Theatre CHIPPING NORTON
Dates: Friday 25th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Trinity Theatre TUNBRIDGE WELLS
Dates: Saturday 26th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Town Hall CHELTENHAM
Dates: Sunday 27th September
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: The White Rock Theatre HASTINGS
Dates: Thursday 1st October
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: The Haymarket BASINGSTOKE
Dates: Friday 2nd October
Time: 7.30pm
Venue: Bloomsbury Theatre LONDON
Dates: Saturday 3rd October
Time: 7.30pm
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