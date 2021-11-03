Curve Will Partner With Charity Link To Offer Free Tickets To Families In Need

Leicester's Curve theatre will ensure a magical festive season this year by partnering with Charity Link to offer free tickets to its family Christmas production.

Supported by Pukka Pies, Curve will share a special performance of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's The Smeds and the Smoos, produced by acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories. The show will be held exclusively for local children and families who are supported by Charity Link and its network of agencies.

For over 140 years Charity Link has been supporting local people in vulnerable situations and underpinning Curve's mission is a commitment to make sure great theatre is made accessible for all. Working together as part of an ongoing partnership, since 2018 Curve has provided almost 600 free tickets to local people supported by Charity Link.

Produced in association with Curve, The Smeds and the Smoos is a joyful tale of star-crossed aliens which will see families soar into space from Wednesday 1 to Friday 31 December.

Curve, Charity Link and Pukka Pies will help to make the day extra special for families by providing complimentary refreshments during their visit, with Santa joining to give each child a gift generously donated by VIP guests who will attend the opening of Curve's Christmas musical, A Chorus Line.

Speaking about the initiative, Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Special shows like this performance of The Smeds and the Smoos represent the very best of Curve and our city - partners from across Leicester collaborating, ensuring those most in need from our communities can experience the magical joy of live theatre and come together at Curve for this pukka performance!

"We are incredibly grateful to our friends at Charity Link and Pukka Pies for once again working with us, to enable these extra special performances to take place. Now more than ever, it's vital we continue working together to ensure theatre is accessible to everybody."

Susan McEniff, Director of Charity Link said:

"With the continuing impact of COVID-19 and increases in food and utility costs, even more local families will be experiencing hardship this winter. We are delighted to once again be partnering with Curve to help bring some much-needed festive joy to local people and children who are facing really tough times. We know from past events how special a festive theatre trip is to families. We are here to ensure people have the basics in life and are warm, safe and fed, but the benefit of such escapism for people of all ages, particularly at this time of year, shouldn't be underestimated."

Tickets for this performance of The Smeds and the Smoos will be distributed by Charity Link to its clients. To learn more, please visit www.charity-link.org/

To find out more about The Smeds and the Smoos and Christmas at Curve, visit www.curveonline.co.uk