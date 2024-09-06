Curve Leaders Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Arts Degrees From De Montfort University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster have received Honorary Doctor of Arts degrees from De Montfort University Leicester (DMU).

Chris and Nikolai's doctorates were conferred on them live on Curve's stage in front of hundreds of students and their families attending the annual DMU summer degree ceremonies.

The Chair of Governors at DMU - and Curve's former Chair of Trustees - Ian Squires, said:

“It is no over-statement to say that Chris Stafford and Nikolai Foster ‘invented' Curve as it is today. Chris and Nikolai have made the theatre the crucible of the art form.

“In the hands of Chris and Nikolai it is as if this theatre has become an instrument and it is one that they play with great skill, invention and verve.

“I salute you both.”

Chris and Nikolai's partnership as Chief Executive and Artistic Director began in 2015 and they have since overseen countless acclaimed productions at the theatre's Leicester home, in the West End and on tour nationally and internationally, including A CHORUS LINE, BILLY ELLIOT, THE WIZARD OF OZ, MY BEAUTIFUL LAUNDRETTE and more.

They have also formed a close working relationship with DMU during their time at Curve, overseeing co-productions between Curve and DMU's performing arts, dance and drama students, giving the students an enviable opportunity to work and perform in a world-class professional theatre environment.

After receiving their degrees, the newly appointed Dr Chris Stafford and Dr Nikolai Foster congratulated the students and said:

"It is an honour for us to receive these Honorary Doctor of Arts degrees today, alongside the many brilliant DMU students who we congratulate on their achievements. We're humbled to have shared this special day with them and to witness such a brilliant celebration of their wonderful accomplishments.

"DMU and its students contribute enormously to our city and we're proud to have maintained a close partnership with the university over many years. To receive this honour on-stage here at Curve - our home, from an organisation we admire greatly, really does mean so much to us both.

"Our thanks again to the conference committee and the board of governors at DMU for this recognition."

To find out more about Curve, visit www.curveonline.co.uk.

