Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts Reveal Recipients of Take It Outside Artist Development Scheme

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts - National Centre for Arts in Public Space have announced the recipients of their Take it Outside artist development scheme, in partnership with Jerwood Arts. Take it Outside is a ground-breaking artist development scheme aimed at supporting early-career individuals who are developing work for outdoor and public space contexts.

The programme is supported by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund, which provides grants for arts organisations to deliver sector-leading development programmes for early-career artists, makers, curators, and producers in all artforms across the UK. It will be led by 101 Outdoor Arts, part of Corn Exchange Newbury, which is a unique 20,000sq ft centre on the former USAF Greenham Common airbase, which hosts a programme of residency and professional development opportunities for artists working in public space.

Danielle Corbishley, Head of 101 and Outdoor Programmes says, After receiving over 100 applications for our new Take It Outside programme supported by Jerwood Arts, we are thrilled to have selected six inspiring artists to work with us over the next two years. The quality and ambition of their work is compelling and we are looking forward to supporting each artist to conceive and shape innovative ideas around how their work can be placed in outdoor and public space performance contexts through a bespoke programme of mentoring and professional development, involving a combination of group residential labs, mentoring and artistic residencies at 101 Outdoor Arts.

The selected recipients will be supported to innovate their practice and lead artform development over the next decade, aiming to create outstanding new work of international quality for outdoor contexts. Each artist will identify a project or approach to making work that they would like to develop over the two-year programme leading to a sharing.





The recipients are as follows –

Philip Ewe is a performance artist living and working in London. Responding to a political climate where misinformation and fraudulent rhetoric propagate through public life, Ewe’s performances explore one’s self as a personal and privatized object and presented fluidly across theatre, gallery and outdoor spaces. Coming from an LGBTQ+ history of subverting urban space and motivated by the current inequalities of the property market, Ewe’s ongoing ‘London Land’ series scouts and stages performances amid the laybys and wastelands of the capital’s redevelopment. Experimenting with the limits of land use and congregation, these performances aim to create space for divergent identities and behaviours within the increasingly enclosed and surveilled space of the city.

Daisy Faircluff is a performer and chaos clown from Nottingham. Taking much love from DADA, jazz, punk, Indigenous Clowning, the Buffoon and the monsters who live at the edges, her work is inspired by a desperate need to decategorize, defy and destroy the walls of mundane reality. To carve out more therapeutic theatrical experiences, radical shows that offer real catharsis and rebellion in the face of such a disturbing reality, while simultaneously maintaining a deep sense of play and lightness. Utilizing multidisciplinary modes of creation, music to aerial silks to clown to character work to Butoh, she aims to uphold the Chaos of existence and eternal meaningfulness of meaninglessness, the divine hilarity of it all!

Artistic Director of O'Driscoll Collective, Jamaal O'Driscoll is a versatile performer and choreographer born and working in Birmingham. Jamaal is a specialist in the dance style of Breakin’. He is well respected in the underground Hip Hop scene through his long-standing membership of renowned Breakin’ crew MDK. For his artistic work, Jamaal is interested in perceptions of masculinity & male mental health within the Black British community. He regularly collaborates with other creative practitioners to explore these themes, including spoken word artists and digital media specialists who form part of his innovative collective. Together, they create unique public-centred experiences in galleries, community centres and theatre foyers.

Becky Lyon is an English-Jamaican artist working at the intersection of art and ecology. She is interested in how art practice can help us re-body back into the animate, vibrant, tangly messwork of our ecology and is interested in ecology as a sourcebook for co-flourishing in times of ruin. Her work manifests in multiple forms from tactile installations to rituals, sensory artefacts and word-foolery. She is interested in alternative forms of ecological stewardship that resist the current dominant paradigm and is Grounder of Ground Provisions - an artist-led, schooled-by-the-forest for grown ups hosting participatory gatherings, walks, sensory seminars and reading groups for a range of audiences.

Artistry manifests itself in many forms, and Addae Gaskin’s mission is to engage with it, manifest work through it, and share it. As a multidisciplinary artist his work is a provocative gesture to the often painful and bewildering experience of Caribbean people. An award-winning Carnival artist born in the twin island paradise of Trinidad & Tobago and a top 100 UK food blogger, he expresses his true calling as a creative and a thinker with the ability to engage with audiences on an intimate level. He’s set off on an examination of love, to regain himself and share it with the world.

Pei-Chi Lee is a creative maker and illustrator who makes works inspired by the unexpected narratives found in relationships between people and the environment. Using an offbeat sense of humour and a whimsical aesthetic throughout her practice, she uses a wide range of materials to create kinetic sculptures, to tell stories with an emphasis on tactility and interaction with the viewers.

Participants of Take It Outside will take part in a number of supported residencies at 101 Outdoor Arts between September 2023 and September 2025 and will be able to take to take full advantage of the centre’s unique rehearsal, fabrication and living facilities. Over two years, they will receive a bursary award plus support for mentoring and project development.

Further information about the scheme can be found here: www.101outdoorarts.com.