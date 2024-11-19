Conor McPherson's ST NICHOLAS Comes to The Omnibus Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Strange Fish Theatre will return to the Omnibus Theatre with St Nicholas, a deliciously dark and supernatural tale of vampires roaming the streets of London. Written by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson, this solo piece features Nick Danan as the Critic in this beguiling tale of primal urges and redemption.

A jaded and cynical Dublin theatre critic falls for a beautiful young actress. His obsession and desires lead him to abandon his life and strike an irreversible bargain with a coven of modern-day vampires. They offer him a tantalising new life- his part of the bargain is to help them feed their bloodlust

St Nicholas challenges the boundaries between reality and the supernatural and weaves a mesmerising story that is both unsettling and deeply human. With its haunting narrative and evocative storytelling, St Nicholas offers a dark alternative to the traditional Christmas show.

Strange Fish Theatre Company have previously staged three acclaimed productions at Omnibus Theatre: The Matchbox; Quietly and The Turn of the Screw. The last two productions featured Nick Danan.

Conor McPherson is an internationally renowned playwright and one of Ireland's most celebrated contemporary playwrights, renowned for his evocative storytelling and exploration of themes like loneliness, redemption, and the supernatural. His credits include The Weir; Girl from the North Country; Shining City and Port Authority. He was named by The New York Times as “the finest playwright of his generation”. He won the George Devine Award for St Nicholas and an Olivier Award for The Weir.

Nick Danan has appeared in both West End and Regional theatres throughout the UK. The Shadow of a Gunman (Tricycle), Antony & Cleopatra (Shakespeare's Globe), The Quare Fellow (Tricycle, UK tour), This Lime Tree Bower (Belgrade Theatre, Coventry & Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh), The Lieutenant of Inishmore (Garrick Theatre). On TV he has appeared in WPC56 and is currently filming as a series regular in the new crime mystery The Puzzle Lady starring Phyllis Logan for Channel 5.

Strange Fish Theatre Company's production of St Nicholas was nominated for Best Production at the prestigious Buxton Fringe Festival 2023. Additionally, Nick Danan's portrayal of the tormented critic earned him the Best Actor award at the same festival.

