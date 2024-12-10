Comedian and Director Stuart Laws to Launch New National Tour in Spring 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe run that received 9 x 4-star reviews and a British Comedy Guide Recommendation, performer, writer-director and comedy polymath Stuart Laws (nominee Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show, Comedian's Choice Best Show) will take his most personal show yet on a national tour between February 9th, 2025 and 23rd May, 2025, stopping at Leicester, Norwich, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Oxford, Brighton, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Knaresborough, Southampton, Bristol, Cardiff.

Often behind the revelations of others (as director of specials for, among others, James Acaster, Sindhu Vee, Nish Kumar and Rosie Jones), in Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking Stuart talks about receiving a diagnosis of autism. Taking us on a revelatory and hilarious journey, Stuart examines how his relationships play out, effectively taking his audience on a date, and catches up on the fact that he didn't know who he was for almost 40 years. Happily, Stuart now has a chance to not only connect with himself properly but be what he can be for someone else.

Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking? also features big pigs, out of place horses, a comparison between British and American toilets, and why Colombian conveniences are a different ball game altogether.

Stuart Laws performs sketch comedy and stand-up comedy. He supported James Acaster on his UK tours and has appeared on and written for Radio 4, has two specials on NextUp Comedy, one on American label 800 Pound Gorilla Media, and has written a play The Journey, that debuted at The Edinburgh Fringe at The Pleasance in 2018. In 2021, he was nominated for Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show and in 2022 he was nominated for Comedians Choice Best Show. In 2023, his Fringe show was awarded 4.5 stars by Chortle. ​Stuart runs his own production company, Turtle Canyon Comedy, and writes and directs sketch shows, sitcoms, live shows and specials that have been shown on Netflix, Prime, BBC, Sky, ITV, Channel 4 and more. Stuart has directed Sindhu Vee, Nish Kumar, Rosie Jones, Suzi Ruffell, Paul Foot, Ivo Graham, Jess Fostekew, Jen Brister and Ian Smith's specials.

Stuart had a breakout year at Edinburgh Fringe 2024 for review with 9 x 4-star reviews and a British Comedy Guide Recommendation. Stuart was featured in The Scotsman, The Guardian, the ipaper, 5 live and in the Times and the Telegraph best jokes of the Fringe selections.

Stuart's most recent directing project is James Acaster's 'Hecklers Welcome', Acaster's first HBO Special.

Stuart's special 'Stuart Laws? Is That Guy Still Going?' will be released in early February 2025 via 800 Pound Gorilla's on demand service.

