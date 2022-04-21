Comedian Milo Edwards' Award-Winning 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Show PiINDOS to Screen In London On 1st May

A one-off recording will give audiences a chance to see comedian Milo Edwards' award-winning 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show Pindos in London on 1st May at Backyard Comedy Club, Bethnal Green.

Following an award-winning five-star run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, Milo Edwards is committing his critically acclaimed stand-up hour Pindos to film, giving audiences a final chance to see the show performed live.

What's it like to have 15 minutes of fame in the largest country on Earth?

Pindos is the debut stand-up hour from former Cambridge Footlight, Milo Edwards, about how he became the first British stand-up comedian to become a Russian TV star, got arrested in deepest Russia and discovered what happens when a country is run by a shirtless man on a horse.

Pindos - meaning 'The American' in Russian - is an honest, extraordinary and hilarious hour of stand-up examining the fleeting nature of celebrity, traversing different cultures and languages, global politics and sending dogs into space in the name of Communism.

On 1st May visitors to London's Backyard Comedy Club will have their laughter immortalised at a one-off recording of Pindos before Milo takes his new 2022 show, Voicemail, to the Edinburgh Fringe this August.

For tickets and info visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/milo-edwards-pindos-special-taping-tickets-299630261177.



Milo Edwards is a professional comedian based in London. He grew up in Essex before attending Cambridge University to study Classics, where he was part of the Footlights and started performing stand-up. After graduating in 2015 he moved to Moscow where he ended up becoming a regular Russian-language performer on the show StandUp on national network TNT. In July 2018 he moved back to the UK.



Milo also runs a comedy night in Farringdon called 'Smoke' and is a host of the UK political comedy podcast 'Trashfuture', which has been downloaded over 7 million times and featured guests such as Josie Long, Rob Delaney, Mark Watson, Owen Jones, Grace Blakely, Ahir Shah and Phil Wang. He also hosts the comedy podcast about Seinfeld, 'Masters of Our Domain' with Phoebe Roy.