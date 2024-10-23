Comedian Ania Magliano Adds Extra Show After Selling Out London Run of FORGIVE ME, FATHER Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Since announcing her second nationwide tour, Ania Magliano has gone on to sell out her 12 night Soho Theatre run (until Saturday 26th October). Now, she's adding an extra London date at Bloomsbury Theatre on Saturday 15th February 2025. The 'Forgive Me, Father' tour follows an incredible debut tour last year with her critically acclaimed show, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This', the show which saw her receive a nomination for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2023 as well as The Times Breakthrough Award at the Sky Arts Awards 2024.

Ania first performed 'Forgive Me, Father' at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year where she sold out her entire run, plus extra shows added to the month long run in response to exceptional demand from Fringe audiences. The show sees Ania take an honest look at her questionable behaviour in her first long term relationship, and who might be culpable for it (it's definitely not her). She explores everything under the sun and leaves no stone unturned: there's not much Ania will avoid talking about on stage including her obsession with her boyfriend's ex, her misplaced desperation to get her contraceptive coil removed and the terrifyingly powerful vibrator she accidentally bought.

Tickets for 'Forgive Me, Father' at Bloomsbury Theatre on sale from Friday 25th October

Tour tickets on sale now at www.aniamagliano.com

Ania has recently filmed her first appearance on Live at the Apollo (BBC One/Two), which will air in 2025, as well as Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC). Her other appearances include The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), The Comedy Guide to Life (Dave), Dave's Get Off My Phone and she can be heard on podcasts including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster (her choices were widely regarded as one of the worst menus of all time), Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With, Pappy's Flatshare, Trusty Hogs, The Comedian's Comedian Podcast with Stuart Goldsmith, BBC 5Live with Elis James and John Robins, Cuddle Club and The Moon Under Water. A celebrated comedian, Ania has previously opened for Ed Gamble, Marc Maron, Catherine Cohen, Ivo Graham and Ed Byrne. Her debut show, 'Absolutely No Worries If Not', saw her win the Best New Show award at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2022 and in 2023, her second show, 'I Can't Believe You've Done This' received a nomination for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards and subsequently received a nomination for Breakthrough Act at the Chortle Awards 2024.

As a writer, Ania has many credits to her name, including The Emily Atack Show (ITV2), Frankie Boyle's New World Order (BBC2), Newsjack (BBC R4) and The Now Show (BBC R4). As well as this, Ania writes with comedian, journalist and viral sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date and Amelia's Cooking Show, featuring guests such as Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Paul Mescal, Jennifer Lawrence and Louis Theroux. The relatable gen z stand-up has a growing social media following, including over 25k followers on Twitter, 36k followers on Instagram and over 1 million views on YouTube with over 20k subscribers. She's recently branched out into TikTok, amassing over 2.4 million likes.

Comments