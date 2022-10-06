Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King Announces 2023 UK Tour

With several viral internet hits and appearances on Mock The Week under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair Becket King will return to his first love - stand-up comedy, as he takes his hit show The Interdimensional ABK on the road.

After several sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Alasdair predicts that 2023 will be the year of hard-hitting, uncompromising whimsy. His YouTube spoofs now have millions of views, sure. But he learned to do stand-up first, so The Interdimensional ABK is a real show with jokes and everything.

Schopenhauer said ours was the worst of all possible worlds, cementing the German philosopher's status as "a right laugh". But He had a point. How are you supposed to perform whimsical comedy when the real world is so terrible?

Astute, intelligent, and jammed with niche nerdery, whilst easy on thinly shredded nerves, The Interdimensional ABK is giving it a good go... Becuase as it turns out - here we all are, rudderless-ly moping about in the bafflingly miserable B Timeline, totally clueless to there being a marginally superior version.

In the A Timeline Wetherspoons is called Definitelyspoons to start with. And, well, all and sundry is just generally better, happier, and more optimistic. But don't despair - Alasdair Beckett-King is here, on a heroic mission, sent from the A Timeline to save us all from ourselves.

He has however, hit a snag. The madness of B Timeline - war, injustice, growing anti-Ginger sentiment - is overwhelmingly distracting. And that's before you get him started on Agatha Christie Poirot plots. Also - it turns out the B Timeline has heaps of awful things that he kind of loves. Instead of Alasdair making the B Timeline better, is the B Timeline is making him worse?

Innovative observational comedy, idiosyncratic animated illustrations and what one critic called "majestic" ginger locks, team up to deliver charmingly subtle commentary on the unavoidably addressed political climate in which we Timeline B inhabitants find ourselves.

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year. Alongside his recent TV appearances and YouTube fame, he has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Udderbelly Southbank and at the Fringe. He once won a student RTS award and was nominated for a Student Oscar, but quit filmmaking for stand-up on realising it was a cheaper medium to be unsuccessful in.

APRIL

08/04/2023 Bath Rondo Theatre

13/04/2023 Oxford The Glee Club

14/04/2023 Birmingham The Glee Club

20/04/2023 Aldershot Hampshire West End Centre

21/04/2023 New Milton Hampshire Forest Arts Centre

22/04/2023 Brighton Komedia Studio

27/04/2023 Norwich Arts Centre

28/04/2023 Bristol Hen & Chicken Studio

29/04/2023 Tiverton Devon Tiverton Community Arts Theatre

MAY

05/05/2023 Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

06/05/2023 Cambridge Junction

11/05/2023 Fareham Hampshire Ashcroft Arts Centre

12/05/2023 Winchester The Arc

13/05/2023 Swindon Arts Centre

16/05/2023 Newcastle upon Tyne The Stand

17/05/2023 Edinburgh The Stand

18/05/2023 Glasgow The Stand

19/05/2023 Belfast The Limelight

20/05/2023 Derry Nerve Centre

25/05/2023 Nottingham The Glee Club

27/05/2023 Manchester HOME

28/05/2023 Leeds The Wardrobe

JUNE

17/06/2023 London Leicester Square Theatre