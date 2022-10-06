Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King Announces 2023 UK Tour

After several sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe,Â Alasdair predicts that 2023 will be the year of hard-hitting, uncompromising whimsy.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 06, 2022 Â 
Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King Announces 2023 UK Tour

With several viral internet hits and appearances on Mock The Week under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair Becket King will return to his first love - stand-up comedy, as he takes his hit show The Interdimensional ABK on the road.

After several sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Alasdair predicts that 2023 will be the year of hard-hitting, uncompromising whimsy. His YouTube spoofs now have millions of views, sure. But he learned to do stand-up first, so The Interdimensional ABK is a real show with jokes and everything.

Schopenhauer said ours was the worst of all possible worlds, cementing the German philosopher's status as "a right laugh". But He had a point. How are you supposed to perform whimsical comedy when the real world is so terrible?

Astute, intelligent, and jammed with niche nerdery, whilst easy on thinly shredded nerves, The Interdimensional ABK is giving it a good go... Becuase as it turns out - here we all are, rudderless-ly moping about in the bafflingly miserable B Timeline, totally clueless to there being a marginally superior version.

In the A Timeline Wetherspoons is called Definitelyspoons to start with. And, well, all and sundry is just generally better, happier, and more optimistic. But don't despair - Alasdair Beckett-King is here, on a heroic mission, sent from the A Timeline to save us all from ourselves.

He has however, hit a snag. The madness of B Timeline - war, injustice, growing anti-Ginger sentiment - is overwhelmingly distracting. And that's before you get him started on Agatha Christie Poirot plots. Also - it turns out the B Timeline has heaps of awful things that he kind of loves. Instead of Alasdair making the B Timeline better, is the B Timeline is making him worse?

Innovative observational comedy, idiosyncratic animated illustrations and what one critic called "majestic" ginger locks, team up to deliver charmingly subtle commentary on the unavoidably addressed political climate in which we Timeline B inhabitants find ourselves.

Alasdair Beckett-King won the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year in 2017 and garnered a very enthusiastic critical response plus Amused Moose Comedy Award nomination with his debut Edinburgh show of the same year. Alongside his recent TV appearances and YouTube fame, he has featured on BBC radio as a comedian and sketch writer and performed stand-up across the UK, at Glastonbury, Citadel Fest, the Udderbelly Southbank and at the Fringe. He once won a student RTS award and was nominated for a Student Oscar, but quit filmmaking for stand-up on realising it was a cheaper medium to be unsuccessful in.

APRIL

08/04/2023 Bath Rondo Theatre

13/04/2023 Oxford The Glee Club

14/04/2023 Birmingham The Glee Club

20/04/2023 Aldershot Hampshire West End Centre

21/04/2023 New Milton Hampshire Forest Arts Centre

22/04/2023 Brighton Komedia Studio

27/04/2023 Norwich Arts Centre

28/04/2023 Bristol Hen & Chicken Studio

29/04/2023 Tiverton Devon Tiverton Community Arts Theatre

MAY

05/05/2023 Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

06/05/2023 Cambridge Junction

11/05/2023 Fareham Hampshire Ashcroft Arts Centre

12/05/2023 Winchester The Arc

13/05/2023 Swindon Arts Centre

16/05/2023 Newcastle upon Tyne The Stand

17/05/2023 Edinburgh The Stand

18/05/2023 Glasgow The Stand

19/05/2023 Belfast The Limelight

20/05/2023 Derry Nerve Centre

25/05/2023 Nottingham The Glee Club

27/05/2023 Manchester HOME

28/05/2023 Leeds The Wardrobe

JUNE

17/06/2023 London Leicester Square Theatre




More Hot Stories For You


Grant Urquhart Joins CINDERELLA Pantomime at The Kings Theatre as Prince CharmingGrant Urquhart Joins CINDERELLA Pantomime at The Kings Theatre as Prince Charming
October 6, 2022

Grant UrquhartÂ - ofÂ First Dates fameÂ - has joined the cast ofÂ The Kings Theatre's upcoming pantomime, to star as the handsome Prince Charming. Urquhart, who stars as a charming senior waiter on Channel 4â€™s hit show, will be showcasing his talents in this yearâ€™s production ofÂ Cinderella, alongside â€˜Search for Cindersâ€™ winner Michelle Antrobus.
SIMON DAY AND FRIENDS is Coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in NovemberSIMON DAY AND FRIENDS is Coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November
October 6, 2022

Fast ShowÂ star and character comic Simon Day will bring his new show to Scarboroughâ€™s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Simon Day and FriendsÂ can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Saturday 12 November.
Aakash Odedra Company's New Dance Work SAMSARA is Coming to Birmingham Hippodrome This MonthAakash Odedra Company's New Dance Work SAMSARA is Coming to Birmingham Hippodrome This Month
October 6, 2022

Following its UK premiere at the Edinburgh International Festival this August, Aakash Odedra Companyâ€™s epic new dance work Samsara, choreographed and performed by Birmingham-born dancer and Hippodrome Associate Aakash Odedra and Hu Shenyuan, arrives at Birmingham Hippodrome on Sunday 23 October at the end of its UK tour.
Photos: First Look at Immersive Production THE BALLAD OF ST JOHN'S CAR PARK at Icon TheatrePhotos: First Look at Immersive Production THE BALLAD OF ST JOHN'S CAR PARK at Icon Theatre
October 6, 2022

The Ballad of St Johnâ€™s Car Park is an important immersive and site-specific theatre production, by renowned Icon Theatre, brings a professional creative team, a community ensemble of over 100 people and Iconâ€™s award-winning young peopleâ€™s programme Theatre31 into collaboration. See photos here!
Deli Segal's PICKLE to Return to Park Theatre This NovemberDeli Segal's PICKLE to Return to Park Theatre This November
October 6, 2022

After captivating audiences during its sold-out performances in May, Pickle will return to Park Theatre this November as part of the Make Mine A Double Festival. Writer Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre) stars in this cheeky and authentic exploration of what it means to be a young Jewish woman in London today.