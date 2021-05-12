Clapham Grand Announces Line Up For 2021

After paving the way for physically distanced events in 2020, The Clapham Grand is excited to open its doors for the first time in 2021 with an eclectic mix of in-person comedy, drag, variety and live music events from 18th May 2021, and from 21st June 2021 is hoping to present shows at full capacity.

The first event to take place at the venue, sees Grand favourite and comedy heavyweight, Russell Howard, return to the stage for two nights. In 2020 Russell Howard raised over £5K for the venue's 'Save The Grand' campaign, and returns in May to debut new material. Other great comedians set to take to the stage include Daniel Sloss, Richard Herring, Jayde Adams and Dave Gorman.

Music wise, Clapham Grand will host arena-selling live acts such as The Feeling, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, James Bay, Lianne La Havas, Mystery Jets, Jack Garratt, The Staves and The Hoosiers as well as some of TV's best-known faces including Shirley Ballas and Caggie Dunlop alongside the world famous and respected Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club opening up their dancefloor when full capacity returns!

Some of the hottest drag acts are scheduled to perform in the next few months including the stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 2, with Winner Lawrence Chaney and fan favourites Tayce & Bimini Bin Boulash all holding their own shows! Queen of Soho Lady Lloyd hosts her live Eurovision Party, Ru Paul Season 1 faves Crystal and Cheryl Hole host Drag Wrestling! We welcome star of Jamie The Musical 'Vinegar Strokes' debuting with her aptly named band 'The Morning Afters and the UK's only Polish Cabaret Drag ensemble SLAV 4 U return!

With the brightest new stars and biggest names in comedy, TV, drag and live music are set to take to the stage in the coming months, The Grand's ongoing desire to showcase the very best in modern variety and entertainment, with diverse line ups encapsulates all that is great about the venue, providing a safe space for everyone to come and enjoy shows once again!

For those that don't get hold of tickets, the Clapham Grand will also be broadcasting many of the shows in a TV quality live stream.

Clapham Grand manager Ally Wolf said of the upcoming shows:

"We cannot wait to reopen The Clapham Grand! It truly feels like the safe beginning of the return of nightlife entertainment, and we are incredibly proud to host such an amazing variety of shows to welcome back performers & audiences to our historic venue. This isn't a celebration of the return to the normal, who ever wanted a normality for a night out? This is a celebration of the extraordinary! Being able to give people weird & wonderful experiences, from Circus Shows to Drag performances, comedians to world class live acts & DJs. Giving people the much-needed escapism from normality, to be entertained, to finally sing, dance and laugh. To be able to hug friends, meet new ones, and lose themselves in a night out - at The Clapham Grand, a Place Of Modern Variety."

Learn more at https://claphamgrand.com.