Cirque Du Soleil TORUK Announce New Shows

Cirque du Soleil's TORUK - The First Flight is delighted to announce that due to overwhelming demand, tickets for additional matinee performances have gone on sale this morning. Inspired by James Cameron's record-breaking movie AVATAR, Cirque du Soleil's uniquely different touring show TORUK - The First Flight will make its UK debut in June at the Manchester Arena from 20-23 June 2019 and London's O2 Arena from 26-30 June 2019.

The newly added performances will take place at the Manchester Arena on 22 June at 4pm and 23 June at 1pm, as well as at London's O2 Arena on 29 June at 3:30pm and 30 June at 12:30pm. Tickets are on sale now via the Cirque du Soleil website or www.livenation.co.uk.

With creative input from James Cameron and experts from the movie's production, TORUK - The First Flight is unlike any other Cirque du Soleil experience. With the brilliance of the Cirque du Soleil performers whose athleticism and acrobatics bring to life the Na'vi, the show is a visual effects spectacular where the world of Pandora is depicted through impressive multimedia projections, massive set-pieces and the largest collection of puppetry in Cirque du Soleil history creating a narrative driven official prequel to AVATAR.

"AVATAR is really meant to be a celebration of human motion and human emotion and Cirque is able to capture that absolutely perfectly, because it's all about human performance and physicality. It makes you feel alive to watch these performers," said James Cameron.

Inspired by James Cameron's AVATAR, TORUK - The First Flight transports you to the world of Pandora in a visually stunning live setting. Experience a storytelling odyssey through a new world of imagination, discovery, and possibility.

Through a riveting fusion of cutting-edge visuals, puppetry and stagecraft buoyed by a soaring cinematic score, Cirque du Soleil applies its unique signature style to James Cameron's imaginary world and "makes the bond" between two kindred artistic visions that capture the imagination. From the Floating Mountains and the Omatikaya Hometree, to the Anurai's animal sanctuary and the lush jungles where the Tawkami live, video projections immerse the audience in the breathtaking world of Pandora.

This live immersive experience also bears the distinct signature of directors and multimedia innovators Michel Lemieux and Victor Pilon. It is a living ode to the Na'vi's symbiotic coexistence with nature and their belief in the basic interconnectedness of all living things.

Narrated by a "Na'vi Storyteller" and populated by unforgettable characters, TORUK - The First Flight is a mythical tale set thousands of years before the events depicted in the film AVATAR, and before any humans ever set foot on Pandora.

When a natural catastrophe threatens to destroy the sacred Tree of Souls, Ralu and Entu, two Omatikaya boys on the brink of adulthood, fearlessly decide to take matters into their own hands. Upon learning that Toruk can help them save the Tree of Souls, they set out, together with their newfound friend Tsyal, on a quest high up in the Floating Mountains to find the mighty red and orange predator that rules the Pandoran sky. Prophecy is fulfilled when a pure soul rises among the clans to ride Toruk for the first time and save the Na'vi from a terrible fate.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You