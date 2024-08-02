Christina Bianco and The London Gay Big Band Present Bring DIVAS to The Clapham Grand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Clapham Grand has announced the return of The London Gay Big Band and internationally acclaimed performer Christina Bianco, on November 10th at 7pm, as they reunite to celebrate the greatest divas in music history.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamour and sensational music that pays tribute to the legendary voices of Shirley Bassey, Celine Dion, Tina Turner, Cher, Kylie Minogue, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Adele and many more! Bianco's extraordinary vocal range and uncanny impressions, paired with the electrifying energy of the 22 piece jazz orchestra, combine to give you a once-in-a-lifetime concert event that brings all of your favourite stars together, on one stage!

Joining them as guest vocalists are recording artists Tyce Green and Kimberly Nichole. Both known for their dynamic vocal stylings on stage and screen, they'll each bring their unique and fiery interpretations to these popular diva anthems.

From Beyonce to Edith Piaf, spanning decades of styles and eras, this is truly a concert event the whole family can enjoy. Song selections include, I'm Every Woman, It's All Coming Back To Me Now, Believe, Proud Mary, Goldfinger, As If We Never Said Goodbye, Love On Top, Padam Padam & more. Expect medleys of beloved hits as well as Christina's signature 'diva mashups,' comedically pairing a singer and song you wouldn't expect!

With the charisma and powerhouse vocals of Christina Bianco, supported by the vibrant sound of the London Gay Big Band, it's certain to be a night of music, laughter and pure diva magic that you won't want to miss!

Comments