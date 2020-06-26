Cheryl Hole To Perform In First Drive In Drag Extravaganza GALS ALOUD - LIVE AT THE DRIVE IN

TuckShop - the UK's only specialist production company devoted to all things drag, and the team behind sell-out hit Cinderella, the UK's first ever all drag pantomime in the West End - will present a historic first: GALS ALOUD - LIVE AT THE DRIVE IN SATURDAY 22 AUGUST: the first ever UK Drive in Drag show, live at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water in North London. This is a full-length show, live on stage alongside a giant screen, with sound transmitted directly into audience members' car radios.

Starring CHERYL HOLE from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and direct from smash hit sold out seasons across the country, GALS ALOUD - LIVE AT THE DRIVE IN will see a cast of incredible drag performers, with Nadine, Cheryl, Kimberley, Nicola and Sarah reunited as you've never seen them before, in a show packed full of the biggest hits from their classic solo singles, hilarious TV appearances, plus the return of the one and only Javine!

GALS ALOUD are Cheryl Hole as 'Cheryl', HERR The Queen as 'Nadine', Kitty Scott Claus as 'Kimberley', Ophelia Love as 'Nicola', Lydia L'Scabies as 'Sarah' and Tayce as 'Javine'.

With Nadine Coyle herself giving her support to the band, and Cheryl Hole's recent appearance alongside Cheryl Cole on Drag Race UK, Gals Aloud are certified fierce by the Girls themselves.

Christopher Clegg said, "We have been itching to get the incredible GALS ALOUD back to the stage, after selling out venues across 2019 we were ramping up for our tour this year when everything was shut down. It's been tough for everyone, but to be able to bring drag back in such an epic way, live in front of an audience at The Drive In London, is just so exciting. Expect a camp night of nonsense packed with the hits of one of the most iconic girl bands ever"

With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris's fifteen years' experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. As well as creating bespoke productions and producing nationwide tours, TuckShop also represent some of the UK's best Drag talent, raising their profile through branding, promotion and regular bookings. With new productions in development, an ever-expanding roster of headline performers and new online store, TuckShop works tirelessly to give Drag the leg-up it deserves.

GALS ALOUD - LIVE AT THE DRIVE IN is directed and produced by Christopher D. Clegg for TuckShop

