Charing Cross Theatre Will Screen A Three-week Season Of Musical And Theatrical Films On The Big Screen

Charing Cross Theatre is to become a cinema for three weeks, screening some of the greatest

movie stage and screen musicals.

'Stage and Screen: A Theatrical Film Season' will run from 5 - 24 October with a mixture of MGM classics including 'The Wizard of Oz', 'Hello, Dolly!' and Singin' in the Rain to 'Cabaret', 'The Sound of Music', cult classic 'The Rocky Horor Picture Show', the Bob Fosse biopic 'All That Jazz', and films of recent stage musicals, 'Les Miserables', 'Evita', 'Hairspray' and 'Dreamgirls'.

The season also includes film classics 'The Producers', 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf',

'The Philadelphia Story' and 'Some Like it Hot'.

Full Lineup:



Tuesday 5 October

19:30 - The Sound Of Music

Wednesday 6 October

19:30 - Evita

Thursday 7 October

19:30 - The Wizard Of Oz

Friday 8 October

17:30 - A Streetcar Named Desire

20:00 - Auntie Mame

Saturday 9 October

14:30 - Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

18:00 - Singin' In The Rain

21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday 10 October

14:30 - Harold And Maude

17:00 - Billy Elliot

19:30 - Some Like It Hot

Monday 11 October

19:30 - Moulin Rouge!

Tuesday 12 October

19:30 - Hairspray

Wednesday 13 October

19:30 - Fiddler On The Roof

Thursday 14 October

19:30 - All That Jazz

Friday 15 October

17:30 - Cat On A Hot Tin Roof

21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show



Saturday 16 October

14:30 - Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?

17:00 - Les Miserables

20:00 - The Wizard Of Oz

Sunday 17 October

14:30 - Torch Song Trilogy

17:00 - Evita

19:30 - The Sound Of Music

Monday 18 October

19:30 - The Philadelphia Story

Tuesday 19 October

19:30 - Hello, Dolly!

Wednesday 20 October

19:30 - Cabaret

Thursday 21 October

19:30 - Singin' In The Rain

Friday 22 October

17:30 - Billy Elliot

21:00 - The Producers

Saturday 23 October

14:30 - A Streetcar Named Desire

18:00 - Moulin Rouge!

21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday 24 October

14:30 - Casablanca

17:00 - Dreamgirls

19:30 - Fiddler On The Roof