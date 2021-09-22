Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charing Cross Theatre Will Screen A Three-week Season Of Musical And Theatrical Films On The Big Screen

'Stage and Screen: A Theatrical Film Season' will run from 5 - 24 October.

Sep. 22, 2021  

Charing Cross Theatre is to become a cinema for three weeks, screening some of the greatest
movie stage and screen musicals.

'Stage and Screen: A Theatrical Film Season' will run from 5 - 24 October with a mixture of MGM classics including 'The Wizard of Oz', 'Hello, Dolly!' and Singin' in the Rain to 'Cabaret', 'The Sound of Music', cult classic 'The Rocky Horor Picture Show', the Bob Fosse biopic 'All That Jazz', and films of recent stage musicals, 'Les Miserables', 'Evita', 'Hairspray' and 'Dreamgirls'.

The season also includes film classics 'The Producers', 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolf',
'The Philadelphia Story' and 'Some Like it Hot'.

Full Lineup:


Tuesday 5 October
19:30 - The Sound Of Music

Wednesday 6 October
19:30 - Evita

Thursday 7 October
19:30 - The Wizard Of Oz

Friday 8 October
17:30 - A Streetcar Named Desire
20:00 - Auntie Mame

Saturday 9 October
14:30 - Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
18:00 - Singin' In The Rain
21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday 10 October
14:30 - Harold And Maude
17:00 - Billy Elliot
19:30 - Some Like It Hot

Monday 11 October
19:30 - Moulin Rouge!

Tuesday 12 October
19:30 - Hairspray

Wednesday 13 October
19:30 - Fiddler On The Roof

Thursday 14 October
19:30 - All That Jazz

Friday 15 October
17:30 - Cat On A Hot Tin Roof
21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show


Saturday 16 October
14:30 - Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
17:00 - Les Miserables
20:00 - The Wizard Of Oz

Sunday 17 October
14:30 - Torch Song Trilogy
17:00 - Evita
19:30 - The Sound Of Music

Monday 18 October
19:30 - The Philadelphia Story

Tuesday 19 October
19:30 - Hello, Dolly!

Wednesday 20 October
19:30 - Cabaret

Thursday 21 October
19:30 - Singin' In The Rain

Friday 22 October
17:30 - Billy Elliot
21:00 - The Producers

Saturday 23 October
14:30 - A Streetcar Named Desire
18:00 - Moulin Rouge!
21:00 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday 24 October
14:30 - Casablanca
17:00 - Dreamgirls
19:30 - Fiddler On The Roof


