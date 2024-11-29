Casts Set For CYMBELINE and THREE SISTERS at Shakespeare's Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the cast of Sam Wanamaker Playhouse productions opening in the new year: Cymbeline, directed by Jennifer Tang (Associate Director of The Young Vic Theatre, 2020–2022), and Three Sisters, a translation by Rory Mullarkey, directed by Caroline Steinbeis (We Want You To Watch, National Theatre).

Cymbeline runs from 10 January – 20 April. The cast comprises Aaron Anthony as Guiderius / Lord, Madeline Appiah as Woman / Cornelia / Belaria, Nigel Barrett as Lucius / Philario, Amanda Bright as Pisania, Gabrielle Brooks as Innogen, Silas Carson as Duke / Frenchman, Angelina Chudi as Ensemble / Cover, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Posthumus Leonata, Martina Laird as Cymbeline, Jordan Mifsúd as Cloten, Pierro Niel-Mee as Iachimo, and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Lady Helen / Arviraga.

Cymbeline is designed by Basia Bińkowska, with Charlotte Vickers as Assistant Director, Azusa Ono as Candlelight Designer, Laura Moody as Composer, Rae and Roo for RC Annie as Fight and Intimacy Directors, Chi-San Howard as Movement Director, Si Trinder is Text Consultant, Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth as Voice Coach, and Carol Cumberbatch is Wellbeing Practitioner.

Director Jennifer Tang says: “It is a privilege to be collaborating with such a talented, generous, and accomplished company of actors and artists to bring Cymbeline to life. What a wonderful opportunity to introduce new audiences to one of Shakespeare's hidden gems or, for those who already know the play, I hope the unique approach we’re taking will offer fresh and surprising insights into the world of Cymbeline—and our own."

Three Sisters runs from 31 January – 19 April. The cast includes Michael Abubakar as Tuzenbach, Kelvin Ade as Fedotik / Cover, Rachel Barnwell as Ensemble / Cover, Ishia Bennison as Anfisa, Natalie Klamar as Natalya Ivanovna, Richard Pyros as Vassily Solyony, Paul Ready as Aleksandr Vershinin, Shannon Tarbet as Masha, Michelle Terry as Olga, Ruby Thompson as Irina, and Stuart Thompson as Andrei. Further cast members to be announced in due course.

Director Caroline Steinbeis says: “It's my absolute pleasure to be bringing you the first production of a Chekhov play at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. A more perfect match of a space and a text has never been. We have carefully put together this remarkable acting company to unlock a brand-new version of the text by Rory Mullarkey. I know audiences can look forward to an amazing night shared with this team of actors at the top of their game.”

Three Sisters is designed by Oli Townsend with Shiv Rabheru as Assistant Director, Anna Watson as Candlelight Designer, Oliver Vibrans as Composer, Haruka Kuroda as Fight and Intimacy Director, Aline David as Movement Director and Choreographer, and Rory Mullarkey as Translator.

