Casting and Extra Tour Dates Announced For CHARLIE & STAN

Olivier and Tony Award-winning producer David Pugh, the renowned theatre company Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Bath Productions present the Silent Comedy Charlie & Stan, created by Told by an Idiot, written and directed by Paul Hunter, with an original piano score played live. It will open in Bath on 17 July, followed by a national tour. The national press night will be held at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall on Monday 2 August.

Due to the actor playing Charlie Chaplin in the original production becoming pregnant, Charlie Chaplin will now be played by Danielle Bird, joining Jerone Marsh-Reid as Stan Laurel, Nick Haverson as Fred Karno and Sara Alexander playing all the other parts, including Chaplin's mother, and the piano! They will be joined by Reggie, making his stage debut as Scraps the Dog. Reggie will not play Sundays - something to do with Elaine Paige - and, at those performances, the part of Scraps will be played by a puppet.

Famous Belgian clown, Jos Houben, who was one of the founding members of Complicité, has been brought on board as the physical comedy consultant.

In 1910, the then unknown Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel set sail on board a tramp steamer from Liverpool to New York as part of Fred Karno's famous music hall troupe. On the voyage, they shared a cabin, they shared comedy routines, they shared laughter, but, by the end of the journey, they hated each other... yet they would both go on to become two of the biggest stars of the age.

Inspired by real life events, Told by an Idiot's acclaimed production of Charlie & Stan is the remarkable story of the greatest comedy double act that nearly was. With an original piano score played live at every performance, Charlie & Stan is a hilarious and deeply moving homage to two men who changed the world of comedy forever.

Told by an Idiot have garnered critical acclaim and devoted audiences worldwide for their wonderfully theatrical shows. With Charlie & Stan they have uncovered a hidden and poignant chapter of comedy history, shining an unusual light on a pair of show business legends.

Charlie & Stan is directed by Paul Hunter and designed by Ioana Curelea, with lighting design by Aideen Malone, video design by Dom Baker, original piano score by Mercury Award nominee Zoe Rahman and song arrangement by Sophie Cotton. Jos Houben is physical comedy consultant and dance choreography is by Nuna Sandy for ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. Charlie & Stan is from an idea by Irene Cotton, with additional material from the company.

Charlie & Stan is produced by David Pugh, Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Bath Productions. CHARLIE & STAN was originally produced by Told by an Idiot and Theatre Royal Plymouth, in association with Royal & Derngate Northampton and Unity Theatre Liverpool.

Tour Dates:

Saturday 17 - Saturday 24 July

Theatre Royal Bath

01225 448844

Theatreroyal.org.uk

Sunday 1 - Thursday 12 August

Minack Theatre Cornwall

01736 810181

Minack.com

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 August

Theatebarn Evesham

01386 577117

Theatrebarn.org

Monday 16 - Saturday 21 August

Malvern Festival Theatre

01684 892277

Malvern-theatres.co.uk

Tuesday 31 August - Saturday 4 September

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham

01242 572573

Everymantheatre.org.uk

Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 September

The Lowry

0343 208 6000

Thelowry.com

Monday 4 - Saturday 9 October

Oxford Playhouse

01865 305305

Oxfordplayhouse.com

on sale 15 July