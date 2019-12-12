Casting News And Album Launch Announced For POET IN DA CORNER at Royal Court Theatre

Stacy Abalogun will join the previously announced cast of Poet in da Corner for its return to The Royal Court Theatre in January 2020.

Written and performed by Debris Stevenson feat Jammz and directed by Royal Court Associate Director Ola Ince, Poet in da Corner features music and composition from Michael 'Mikey J' Asante, co-founder and co-artistic director of Boy Blue.

With design by Jacob Hughes, lighting by Anna Watson, sound by Tony Gayle and choreography by Aaron Sillis Poet in da Corner will run from Thursday 30 January 2020 to Saturday 22 February 2020 with press welcome from Tuesday 4 February 2020, 7.30pm.

The production will then tour to (in date order) The MAC, Belfast, Leicester Curve, Birmingham Rep, Nottingham Playhouse, Manchester HOME and Hackney Empire.

In a strict Mormon household somewhere in the seam between East London and Essex, a girl is given Dizzee Rascal's ground-breaking grime album Boy in da Corner by her best friend SS Vyper.

Precisely 57 minutes and 21 seconds later, her life begins to change - from feeling muted by dyslexia to spitting the power of her words; from being conflicted about her sexuality to finding the freedom to explore; from feeling alone to being given the greatest gift by her closest friend.

In this semi-autobiographical piece, featuring grime MC Jammz as SS Vyper, step into a technicolour world where music, dance and spoken word collide, and discover how grime allowed Debris Stevenson to redefine herself.

Poet in da Corner the album will be released on Friday 31 January 2020 on Accidental Records in partnership with The Royal Court Theatre. Whilst the album is made up from songs from the stage show it is more than simply a soundtrack release, with the tracks having been re-edited and mastered to produce an album that very much stands in its own right as one of the most compelling grime records of today. The release will be made available as a limited edition USB keychain as well as across all streaming and download stores.

Poet in da Corner was originally co-produced by 14-18 NOW and The Royal Court Theatre, supported by Jerwood Charitable Foundation, in association with Nottingham Playhouse and Leicester Curve.





