Casting Call Announced For West Bromwich Operatic Society's CALENDAR GIRLS

West Bromwich Operatic Society (WBOS) are looking to complete their cast of CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL with two male identifying actors with a playing age of around 16/17 to fill the roles of two Yorkshire lads, Danny and Tommo.

Successful auditionees would need to be available on Mondays and Wednesdays to rehearse in West Bromwich with performances at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from 26 - 23 March 2022.

This is fantastic opportunity for two young actors to gain experience in major production and perform in one of the region's most prestigious venues.

To enquire about auditions, please email Kath at kath@wbos.co.uk

The true story of a group of Yorkshire women who produced a nude calendar to raise money for Leukaemia Research under the auspices of the Women's Institute has been embraced by the world.

It has been a produced as a hugely successful film, a stage play and is now a hit musical. This heart-warming and hilarious story, combined with Gary Barlow's stirring music and lyrics, make WBOS's return to the Grand Theatre one not to be missed.

Based in West Bromwich, WBOS have been staging musicals at the Grand Theatre for over 25 years. Their most recent successes have been Cats, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rock of Ages and Ghost The Musical.

Tickets for both Calendar Girls from 26 - 23 March and West Bromwich Operatic Society's production of Shrek The Musical from 4 - 8 October 2022 are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.