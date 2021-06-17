Casting Announced For the UK Tour of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

The UK tour cast has been announced for Susan Hill's The Woman in Black, opening at Cambridge Arts Theatre tonight, Thursday 17 June. Robert Goodale will star as 'Arthur Kipps' and Antony Eden as 'The Actor'.

Following a sell-out run in Charleston, South Carolina, The Woman in Black is returning to stages across the UK, adhering to all necessary Covid-19 regulations as it does so. Full details are available via each specific venue.

The Woman in Black was recently awarded 'Best Theatre Production for Schools' at the School Travel Awards from School Travel Organiser. As part of the show's commitment to young people, at select venues, persons aged 25 and under will be able to purchase a £25 ticket.

Robert Goodale returns to the role of Arthur Kipps, having played the part during the 2019-2020 tour of The Woman in Black. Robert's other theatre credits include "How To Act" at the National Theatre of Scotland, "Dr Faustus" at Shakespeare's Globe, the national tours of "Festen" and "Taming of the Shrew" and "The Rivals", "The Comedy of Errors", "Romeo and Juliet, "School for Scandal" and "Cyrano De Bergerac" with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Robert's television and film credits include the BBC's "Births, Marriages and Deaths", "Holby City", "McMafia" and ITV's "Doc Martin" and "Midsomer Murders".

Antony Eden's West End credits include "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and "Les Misérables". His other theatre credits include "Ten Times Table" at the Mill at Sonning, "A Brief History of Women" and "Taking Steps" with the Alan Ayckbourn company at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and 59E59 New York, "A Passionate Woman" at the Cheltenham Everyman and on tour, and "Three Kings" at the St James' Theatre among others. Antony is also associate director of "The Woman in Black" and directs and produces with his own theatre company, Dead Letter Perfect.

The 2021 UK Tour opens at Cambridge Arts Theatre before visiting Bath, Guilford, Oxford, Malvern, Shrewsbury, Manchester, Brighton, Glasgow, York, Blackpool, Stoke and Edinburgh. Further tour dates to be announced. www.thewomaninblack.com

Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of Susan Hill's best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a 'Woman in Black'. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

In June 2019 THE WOMAN IN BLACK celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London's West End with a special gala performance.

THE WOMAN IN BLACK is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Tour Dates:

THURSDAY 17 JUNE - SATURDAY 26 JUNE 2021

Cambridge Arts Theatre

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

MONDAY 5 JULY - SATURDAY 10 JULY 2021

Theatre Royal, Bath

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

MONDAY 12 JULY - SATURDAY 17 JULY 2021

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

MONDAY 19 JULY - SATURDAY 24 JULY 2021

Oxford Playhouse

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

MONDAY 9 AUGUST - SATURDAY 14 AUGUST 2021

Malvern Theatres

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

MONDAY 16 AUGUST - SATURDAY 21 AUGUST 2021

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

www.theatresevern.co.uk

MONDAY 23 AUGUST - SATURDAY 28 AUGUST 2021

Manchester Palace Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

MONDAY 30 AUGUST - SATURDAY 4 SEPTEMBER 2021

Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton

MONDAY 6 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2021

Glasgow Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

MONDAY 13 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2021

Grand Opera House, York

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york

MONDAY 20 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2021

Blackpool Grand

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

MONDAY 27 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2021

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

TUESDAY 12 OCTOBER - SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER 2021

Edinburgh King's Theatre

www.capitaltheatres.com