Casting announced for the world premiere of new digital musical Shift+Alt+Right written and composed by Hilmi Jaidin and directed by Adam Lenson.

When his life falls apart, Jay takes refuge in an online role-playing game. But when he meets another player on an ideological mission, he realises that he's holding on to something more powerful than he ever knew...

Writer Hilmi Jaidin says: "I have long been fascinated by the ways in which extremism has adapted to new technology and I wanted to write something that reflected on the current state of the world in a way that audiences could connect to immediately. I am so excited to share this story and these songs in a way that will be accessible to everyone everywhere."

The cast is Max Alexander-Taylor, Joanna Clarke, Ashley Goh and Olivier Award nominee Andrew Langtree.

The innovative piece was conceived and written entirely for digital presentation. It will be performed live by actors in four different locations, using new streaming software advances to create a live cinematic event that is acted and sung live each night.

Director Adam Lenson says: "I am always searching for innovative, emotive and disruptive new musicals that challenge the perception of what musicals sounds like, looks like and are about. Hilmi's dark and thought provoking piece is both a strikingly contemporary work and also a new concept in musical theatre that embraces the digital in new and exciting ways.

SHIFT+ALT+RIGHT streams live on Thursday 29th-Saturday 31st October at 8pm, with a 3pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets are £5 and are available at www.alpmusicals.com/shiftaltright. The show is produced by ALPmusicals, with technical production by theatrical.solutions.

