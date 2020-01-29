Casting Announced For THE TIME MACHINE at the London Library

Strap yourselves in. Leave your notions of sanity and predictability at the door.

Inspired by HG Wells' The Time Machine, Creation Theatre takes audiences on a journey through the labyrinth of the iconic London Library, to a world in which time travel has generated thousands of parallel universes.

Award-winning playwright Jonathan Holloway (BBC Audio Drama Awards, Edinburgh Fringe First Awards, Prix Italia) pulls apart this classic sci-fi novel, re-invents it, and pieces it back together to create a world in which the present is endlessly shifting, and the future is strange and uncertain. Travellers tinker with timelines causing people's names, faces and indeed the colour of their socks to change without warning.

Directed by Natasha Rickman (The Faction Theatre Company, Associate director RSC's A Comedy of Errors) this surreal and psychedelic adventure draws on cutting edge research from the Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities, which challenges perceptions and raises important questions about the future of neuroscience, big data, genomics and global connectedness.

Small audience groups will be led by their very own Time Traveller through the Library - where H G Wells was a member for over 50 years.

Expect the unexpected and prepare to be provoked on this journey into the unknown.

The Time Machine was H G Wells' first full-length work of fiction and was widely regarded as his finest literary achievement. The novel was first published in 1895 as a serialization in The New Review, original copies of which can be found in The London Library. Wells became a member of the London Library the following year on 9th April 1896 at an extraordinarily productive period in his life having established a position as a major arrival on the literary scene.

Cast

Clare Humphrey - Time Traveller

Rhodri Lewis - Time Traveller

Funlola Olufunwa - The Chat Show Host

Leda Douglas - Time Traveller

Sarah Edwardson - DRI

PK Taylor - Time Traveller

Graeme Rose - Computer

Jonathan Holloway - Usher

Creative Team:

Writer: Jonathan Holloway

Director: Natasha Rickman

Designer: Ryan Dawson Laight

Sound Designer: Matt Eaton

Box Office: Tel: 01865 766 266

Online: www.creationtheatre.co.uk





