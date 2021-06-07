Casting Announced For SNOW WHITE at The Bristol Hippodrome

Lesley Joseph, Rob Rinder and Andy Ford will star in Bristol Hippodrome's strictly wicked Christmas pantomime!

Lesley Joseph will be heading from Chigwell to Bristol this Christmas to star as The Wicked Queen in the Hippodrome's pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Lesley will be joined by Rob Rinder who will be making his panto debut as The Man In The Mirror and Bristol panto favourite Andy Ford as Muddles.

Birds of a Feather legend Lesley Joseph celebrates a career which has seen her appear on stage in dramas, musicals and reviews in the west end and across the UK and on every major television channel and on film working with major directors including Franco Zeffirelli. Most recently Lesley starred as Miss Hannigan in Annie, Mrs Meers in Thoroughly Modern Millie as well as appearing in Home directed by Peter Hall. In 2018 she starred in the musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein in London's west end starring as Frau Blücher, a role for which she was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. No stranger to pantomime, Lesley stars in productions to audience and critical acclaim every festive season.

Rob Rinder has been presiding over cases in his TV courtroom since 2014 as Judge Rinder, and came fifth in the 2016 season of Strictly Come Dancing competing against Lesley Joseph. Rob was awarded a BAFTA for an episode of the BBC's Who Do You Think You Are where he explored his Jewish heritage, and last year presented a critically acclaimed BBC documentary series My Family, The Holocaust & Me. Rinder has appeared on Celebrity Googlebox, was crowned winner of All Star Musicals and is a Columnist for The Evening Standard and The Sun newspapers.

Andy Ford makes a return to Bristol Hippodrome following seven consecutive seasons as panto comic at the venue from 2009 to 2015. One of pantomime's most successful comedians Andy has appeared on stages across the UK entertaining thousands of theatregoers with his quick-wit, physical routines and sense of humour winning rave-reviews and legions of fans wherever he performs.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, led by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Bristol Hippodrome successes including last year's production of Dick Whittington.

Audience can look forward to a show spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of side-splitting comedy, sensational special effects and plenty of festive magic.

The cast replace John Barrowman who was announced for the production's original 2020 dates.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens on Saturday 4 December 2021 at Bristol Hippodrome and tickets are on sale now at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/snow-white/bristol-hippodrome/