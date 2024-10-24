Cast and Creatives Set For NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA at Wolverhampton Grand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Norwich Theatre and Valid Productions have announced casting for their brand new dance co-production Carlos Acosta’S NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA, choreographed and directed by Carlos Acosta CBE, which will visit Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Monday 13 – Tuesday 14 January 2025.

The cast includes Acosta Danza dancers Laura Rodríguez, Alejandro Silva, Zeleidy Crespo, Raúl Reinoso, Enrique Corrales, Patricia Torres, Daniela Francia, Adria Díaz, Amisaday Nara, Frank Junior, Leandro Fernández, Denzel Francis, Brandy Martínez, Elizabeth Tablada, Chay Deivis, Brian Ernesto, Thalía Cardín, Melisa Moreda, Alexander Arias, Paul Brando, Ofelia Semanat, Aniel Pazos, Cynthia Laffertté and Wendy Friol.

Laurretta Summerscales, Yonah Acosta, Alexander Varona, Yaday Ponce, Verónica Corveas, Aymara Vasallo join as guest artists.*

Henri Lynch, Melissa Ann Hughes, Mia Nicholas, Victoria Lavalle join as Junior Guest Dancers from the Acosta Advanced Training Hub in Woolwich.

NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA is a colourful Cuban take on the festive classic, set to an exuberant Cuban newly-commissioned version of the magnificent Tchaikovsky score, arranged by Cuban composer Pepe Gavilondo. Featuring over 20 dancers from Carlos’ Cuban company Acosta Danza, this traditional story is brought to life with ballet at its core but in Carlos’ unique style, seeing dance traditions of Cuba carefully fused and woven throughout the classic tale.

With spectacular video projection and set design by Nina Dunn (9 to 5 Musical, Bonnie and Clyde, Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Don Quixote), Cuba collides with the Land of Sweets, bringing snow to Havana in a visually stunning spectacular treat for all.

International superstar Carlos Acosta was born in Havana, Cuba and trained at The National Ballet School of Havana. After winning a succession of awards, including the 1990 Prix De Lausanne, he went on to dance professionally with the world’s most prestigious companies, with London’s Royal Ballet becoming his home. Carlos retired from classical ballet in 2016, after 28 years, having performed almost every classical role from Spartacus to Romeo. Carlos created many award-winning shows throughout his ballet career, including Tocororo, and Carlos Acosta and Friends of the Royal Ballet, also choreographing the Royal Ballet productions of Don Quixote and Carmen and the 2014 West End production of Guys and Dolls. He has also written two books, including a work of fiction Pig’s Foot and his autobiography No Way Home. Yuli, a film inspired by his life, premiered at the San Sebastian, Havana and Berlin Film Festivals to critical acclaim before its premiere and general release in April 2019.

The culture and history of Carlos’ homeland have been important influences throughout his career and continues to be so following the establishment of his own dance company, Acosta Danza, in 2016. The company tours the world with its vibrant combination of classical and contemporary, fused with Cuban elements of dance. In 2017, Carlos opened his first Dance Academy through the Carlos Acosta International Dance Foundation and in 2023 opened The Acosta Dance Centre in Woolwich. He was also recognized in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List and received a CBE in 2014, later also receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award from The Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 and the Critics’ Circle’s Annual Award for Outstanding Services to the Arts in 2019. In January 2020, Carlos became Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet.

NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA is choreographed by Carlos Acosta, video projection, set design and mapping by Nina Dunn, costume design by Angelo Alberto, compositions and arrangements by Pepe Gavilondo Peón, additional music by Yasel Muñoz, lighting design by Andrew Exeter and wig design and supervision by Yin Ho Kang.

NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA is produced by Norwich Theatre and Valid Productions.

Tickets for NUTCRACKER IN HAVANA are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.

