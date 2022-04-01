Cast and Creatives Announced For IF. DESTROYED. STILL. TRUE. at the Hope Theatre This Month

The cast and creatives have been announced for If. Destroyed. Still. True, which runs at The Hope Theatre in Islington from 26 April to 14 May.

Taking the role of Charlotte will be Whitney Kehinde (The Tempest - Jermyn Street Theatre, King Lear - RSC), Theo Ancient (The Box Of Delights - Wiltons Music Hall, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child - Palace Theatre) will play James and the play's writer Jack Condon (Noughts and Crosses - national tour, Artemis Fowl - Walt Disney Films) takes the role of John.

Joining the director Sarah Stacey and set and costume designer Anna Kelsey, will be Sound Designer Joseff Harris and Lighting Designer Gabriel Finn.

A cliffside hangout. A friendship. A forgotten town.

Summer 2012, a warm evening by the sea. James is home from University with his new girlfriend Charlotte. John, James' best friend, can't wait to reunite.

Until they do.



Something is changing, something seismic.

And none of them knows how significant this day will be for the rest of their lives...

A story spanning ten years, If. Destroyed. Still. True. shines a stark light on life between the cracks, and asks what happens when the place where you were born can no longer be called home. Identity, class and cultures clash as life pulls childhood best mates apart, laying bare what we stand to lose when we cannot truly communicate to reveal the lengths to which we must go to find peace...

Exploring themes of mental health, social alienation and fractured communities in contemporary Britain, If. Destroyed. Still. True. is a funny and heart-breaking exploration of friendship - a plea for communication - and a recognition that our shared needs and longings do more to unite us than to divide us.

If. Destroyed. Still. True. is the inaugural production from JAWBONES Theatre: a new writing company whose aim is to tell epic tales from everyday lives. They create work to promote positive social change, telling stories that open pathways for cross-class and cross-cultural communication. To help them reach further, the play will be the first Hope Theatre show to be filmed with a three-camera set up and made available for online streaming.

