Cast and Creative Team Set For PINOCCHIO At The Watermill

Details have been announced of the cast and creative team for the Watermill's upcoming festive, family production of Michael Morpurgo's Pinocchio, opening on Friday 15 November 2024 and running until Sunday 5 January 2025, with a press night on Wednesday 20 November at 7pm.

Lovingly carved in Geppetto's workshop, Pinocchio's parents dream of a bright future for their wooden son. Pinocchio, however, dreams of adventure and sets off on a path of fun and freedom ready to discover the world. Along the way, Pinocchio is confronted with big decisions and a menagerie of colourful characters, leading to calamitous consequences as he starts a fire, turns into a donkey, and even ends up inside a whale!

‘Pinocchio' will be played by Jerome Yates (Our Teacher's Troll and Peter Pan & The Battle for Neverland – Ruined Theatre), in the role of ‘Geppetto' is Christopher Bianchi (I'm Sorry Prime Minister: I Can't Quite Remember – Barn Theatre, Of Mice and Men – The Torch Theatre), Fred Double (Much Ado About Nothing – Watermill Theatre, Wuthering Heights – Wise Children DeLaMar Theatre) will play ‘Cricket', Hanora Kamen (Macbeth – English Touring Theatre, The Gangs of New York and The Importance of Being Earnest – Grosvenor Park Open Theatre, will play ‘Fox', with Lottie Latham (The Mousetrap – West End and National Tour, The Miniaturists – Arcola) as ‘Signora Geppetto', Eddy Payne (Macbeth and Romeo & Juliet – Orange Tree Theatre and Guildford Shakespeare Company, Little Women, Romeo & Juliet and Stig of the Dump – Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre) as ‘Cat', Jacoba Williams (The Frogs – Kiln Theatre and Royal & Derngate, The Fir Tree, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night – Shakespeare's Globe) as ‘Carabiniere' and Simon David (The Musical of Musicals! The Musical!, Above The Stag Theatre) who will be musical supervisor and onstage musical director.

Michael Morpurgo's Pinocchio has been adapted for the stage by his long-time collaborator Simon Reade, music and lyrics by Chris Larner, co-direction from Elle White and Indiana Lown Collin, set and costume design from Yoav Segal alongside Marc Parrett who will be puppet designer, maker and director, lighting design from Jonathan Chan, with sound design by Ella Wahlstrom, and movement direction from Asha Jennings-Grant. Completing the Production Team is Production Manager Tom Nickson, Company Stage Manager Cat Pewsey, Deputy Stage Manager Caitlin Ravenscroft, Assistant Stage Managers Fern Bamber and Katie Crump, BSL Supervisor Stephen Collins, Sign Integrated Performer Kim Helman, alongside Lixi Chivas who will also be on Audio Description and Min Gilby on captioning.

Paul Hart, Artistic Director of the Watermill, said “We are all tremendously excited about bringing this new production of Pinocchio to life here at the Watermill. I have been so inspired by the care and craft with which Simon Reade and Chris Larner have responded to Michael Morpurgo's extraordinary retelling of this story. The vision of Elle, Indiana, and the whole creative team is teeing up to be something very special. We are excited to share some initial designs which the incredible Watermill team are in the process of bringing to life. The terrific cast for this will be assisted by puppets created by our very own Geppetto, Marc Parrett.

I've always loved the idea of seeing a Pinocchio in this wooden and atmospheric space which responds to the idea of the story being literally carved out of Geppetto's workshop. I have no doubt this celebration of storytelling will bring joy to our audiences!”

Michael Morpurgo has been writing stories since the 1970s and is one of the UK's best-loved authors, Michael was appointed Children's Laureate in 2003 and was awarded the OBE for his writing in 2006. He has written over 130 books, including The Butterfly Lion, Kensuke's Kingdom, The Mozart Question and War Horse, which was adapted for the stage by The National Theatre and then, in 2011, for a film by Steven Spielberg. Many of Michael's other books have been adapted for the stage including Private Peaceful, An Elephant In the Garden, Toro Toro!, The Mozart Question, The Butterfly Lion, I Believe In Unicorns, Why the Whales Came and Kensuke's Kingdom.

Michael was awarded a Knighthood in the New Year's Honours in 2018 for services to literature and charity.

Michael Morpurgo said “At last, Pinocchio speaks for himself! About time too. And I'm so thrilled he's doing it at the Watermill. Come see Pinocchio as he'd like to be seen. Simon Reade and I are rare amongst writers. Others have read Pinocchio, the Collodi version of his life, or seen the movie. We've met him! Come see the show and you can meet him too!”

The Watermill are offering a special treat to audiences for the first performance on 15 November at 5.30pm – tickets will be £15 and will include a complimentary hot drink and sweet treat from the Watermill café before the show.

There will also be a Pinocchio Fun Day on 29 October, where participants can create themed crafts, join in with drama games sessions and listen to storytelling. More info here.

Newbury's Horsey Lightly Solicitors, long-time supporters of The Watermill are generously supporting this production. horseylightly.com

