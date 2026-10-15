Cast and Creative Team Set For HONK! at Barn Theatre

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The Barn Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its production of Honk!, the award-winning musical by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, directed by Ryan McBryde. Running from Saturday 21 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027, with a press performance on Wednesday 25 November, this much-loved reimagining of The Ugly Duckling promises a heartwarming, laugh-out-loud adventure for the whole family this Christmas.

Meet Ugly, a duckling who stands out from the rest. Teased by his siblings and friends for his looks, Ugly soon discovers there is far more to him than meets the eye. When he becomes lost and finds himself in danger, he embarks on an extraordinary journey filled with wild goose chases, mistaken identities and unexpected friendships, all in search of where he truly belongs.

Featuring a wonderfully witty book and memorable songs, Honk! celebrates individuality, acceptance and the importance of looking beyond appearances. A winner of multiple awards, including the Olivier Award for Best Musical, the show has enjoyed more than 8,000 productions worldwide, delighting audiences of all ages with its irresistible blend of humour, heart and theatrical magic.

Leading the cast is Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat, Les Misérables), with Ugly being played by Timi Akinyosade (Paddington The Musical, Man Like Mobeen), alongside Molly Cheesley (NOW That's What I Call A Musical, Malory Towers), Maz McGinlay (Hairspray, Greatest Days), Nikki Biddington (Cats, Faking Bad), Silas Wyatt-Barke (The Prince of Egypt, Sweeney Todd), Daniel Robinson (Heathers the Musical, Piaf) and Joseph Claus (Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady), with Rachael Proud on multi-reed and Ted Hayes on drums.

The production will also feature a young company of four local performers, who are still to be cast. The Barn Theatre is looking to discover emerging talent from the local area, with paid roles available for young performers playing Ducklings and Froglets. Auditions will take place at the Barn Theatre on Saturday 24 October 2026, with rehearsals beginning on 26 October ahead of the show's opening on 21 November. The opportunity is open to confident young performers with singing, acting and dance skills, with applicants of all genders and appearances encouraged to apply.

The creative team is led by Director Ryan McBryde, with Choreographer Joanna Goodwin, Musical Director Ben Ward, Musical Supervisor and Orchestrator Lee Freeman and Casting Director Harry Blumenau CDG. The production team comprises Production Manager Dan Weager and Company Stage Manager Niamh Percy.

With its uplifting message, catchy music and a cast of unforgettable characters, Honk! is the perfect festive treat for audiences looking for laughter, warmth and a little seasonal magic. Whether discovering Ugly's story for the first time or returning to a familiar favourite, audiences can expect a joyful celebration of being different and finding your place in the world.

Honk! runs at the Barn Theatre, Cirencester, from 21 November 2026 to 3 January 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 37 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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