Cast and Creative Team Announced For EVERYBODY CARES, EVERYBODY UNDERSTANDS at VAULT Festival

The full cast and creative team for Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands at VAULT Festival 2020 has been announced!

Writer - Melissa Dunne

Director - Wiebke Green

Composer - David Denyer

Lighting Designer - Holly Ellis

Design Consultant - Cory Shipp

Dramaturg - Tommo Fowler

Cast:

Josie Charles

Joe Eyre

Hamza Siddique

Tricia Wey

'You think you're the only person that's ever felt like this? What makes you so special?'

Lou has a problem.

Lou is a problem.

She's moody. Impulsive. Unstable. A pain in the arse.

Her mental illness won't fit into an inspirational story of redemption.

She doesn't eat enough kale. She doesn't do enough yoga.

Why can't she just be happy?

When an act of desperation brings her into conflict with her family and friends, Lou starts to wonder where her mental illness ends and she begins. Played by an inclusive and eclectic ensemble of actors, Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands follows Lou as she tries to make sense of her condition and her place in the world.

Melissa Dunne's electric new play explores mental health in a world that prefers easy answers to uncomfortable truths.

Produced by Papercut Theatre who brought the acclaimed Lola and Dangerous Lenses to Vault Festival 2019. Papercut Theatre supports and facilitates development for new writers. They are committed to enhancing and developing the artistic process by actively interrogating the writer-director relationship at all stages.





