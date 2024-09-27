Cast Set For [TITLE OF SHOW] at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



[title of show], a love letter to the musical theatre and to the joy of collaboration, will play Southwark Playhouse Borough, 77-85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD, 14 - 30 November 2024.

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] - taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the “[title of show]” - follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

Cast:

Jacob Fowler (Hunter) was JD in Heathers the Musical (Other Palace), Ben in Before After (Southwark Playhouse Borough) the Prince in the European premiere of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Hope Mill Theatre), Dreamboats and Petticoats (UK Tour). He won the BBC 1 series Little Mix: The Search with his band, Since September.

Abbie Budden (Heidi) was recently seen in Cruel Intentions the Musical (Other Palace). She was Tiger Lil in Peter Pan (Capitol Theatre) and has gained 1.5m followers on TikTok through a series of hugely popular self-written and performed comedy sketches

Mary Moore (Susan) was Jan in Grease (West End) and Debbie in Greatest Days - The Official Take That Musical (UK tour).

Thomas Oxley (Jeff) is making his professional stage debut. He was a 2024 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year finalist.

Melissa McCabe (Cover Susan/Heidi) made her professional debut in Oscar at the Crown (Edinburgh Fringe, 2023. She was Old Demdike in The Lancashire Witches (A Pinch of Vaults Festival).

Cahir O'Neill (Cover Jeff/Hunter) is making his professional debut.

Comments